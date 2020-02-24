1-4 Rural Hospitals Are At Risk Of Closure And The Problem Is Getting Worse

Activists attend a rally for rural hospitals on Capitol Hill June 15, 2015 in Washington, DC. AFP … [+] PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

As of January 1, 2020, the rural hospital closure crisis has claimed 120 facilities across the nation over the past 10 years according to a recent study released by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and iVantage Health Analytics. The study found a sharp uptick in recent years in the number of rural hospital closures from 2017 (when rural hospital closures slowed somewhat to 10 total hospitals closing that year), to 2019, which proved to be the worst year for rural hospital closures, finding 19 hospitals closing their doors that year. With 60 million Americans living in rural communities (roughly 19.3% of the population) and access to healthcare in these regions already being a daily struggle, the study sheds light on an issue that requires rapid attention by policy makers, as well as local and state governments.

With 19 closures, 2019 was the single worst year of the rural hospital closure crisis.

Across the US there are currently 1,844 rural hospitals, so the closure of 120 of them over 10 years (about 7%) is a substantial hit to the rural healthcare system, especially when the regions with the highest number of rural hospital closures are some of the nation’s poorest and most vulnerable. According to the study, States in the Southeast and lower Great Plains (Midwest) bore the greatest brunt of the closure crisis with the highest number of rural hospital closures since 2010 being in; Texas (20), Tennessee (12), Oklahoma (7), Georgia (7), Alabama (6) and Missouri (6). Unfortunately, the trend for these regions does not seem to be abating. The study found that today, “453 rural hospitals (i.e. Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals) are vulnerable to closure based on performance levels which are similar to rural hospitals at the time of their closure.” And they are all similarly in the Southeast and Iower Great Plains Region.

States with the highest percentage of rural hospitals identified as ‘Vulnerable’ by analysis.

But what are the factors contributing to these hospital closures? The study found one overwhelming factor that contributed to the increased risk of rural hospital closures, that “hospitals located in states that have not adopted Medicaid expansion have lower median operating margin and have a higher percentage of rural hospitals operating with a negative operating margin. Of the eight states with the highest levels of closures since 2010, none are Medicaid expansion states.”

Rural hospitals in states that have not expanded Medicaid face greater financial pressures than … [+] those in expansion states.

When it comes to rural healthcare in the US, Medicaid is one of the most important pieces of the puzzle. While private insurance still accounts for the largest share of health coverage in rural areas, Medicaid helps fill this gap in private coverage, covering nearly one in four (24%) of the 52 million non-elderly children and adults in rural areas. Additionally, as the study notes, “Rural populations are shown to be older, less healthy and less affluent than urban counterparts. Medicaid expansion creates opportunities for individual in rural communities to move from the ranks of the medically uninsured.”

On average, Medicaid recipient rates of enrolment are typically much higher in rural areas than urban areas, meaning that if you are going to support a national rural healthcare system you have to take into consideration Medicaid recipients’ needs. Currently there are 19 states that have not adopted Medicaid expansion. These non-expansion states are home to 59% of non-elderly uninsured individuals living in rural areas. With such a large percentage of rural hospital patients covered under Medicaid, rural hospital have to be able to incorporate Medicaid recipients into their business models in order to survive.

Until policy makers in all 50 states work to incorporate Medicaid expansion into their rural healthcare policy there will be little end in sight for the rural hospital closure crisis. The more rural hospitals close, the more at risk some the US’s most vulnerable and overlooked populations will be.

