10 Considerations Hotel Investors Should Be Mindful Of In 2020

The hotel market is seeing a boom recently, and this growth is likely to continue well into the new year. Despite this, there are a few signs that hotel real estate investors should take note of. Like all businesses, there are pitfalls that investors might not see coming until they’ve already gotten snagged.

While expected to continue its growth, the hotel industry is likely to face tough competition from short-term rentals, which are becoming increasingly popular. That’s why investors in hotel real estate need to be able to spot crucial market trends to determine if an investment is going to pay off or not. To aid investors in spotting potential success, ten entrepreneurs from Forbes Real Estate Council share their insights on some of the key considerations to be mindful of in the hotel industry as we start a new year.

1. Invest in Management

With 2020 emerging, investors in the hospitality sector should keep in mind the worth of outstanding maintenance and management. You can significantly increase the property’s value and returns by growing revenue per available room (RevPAR), reducing operational expenses and producing higher occupancy percentages. Be sure to invest wisely in maintenance management systems and property management personnel. – Adrian Provost, LEVEL

2. Consider Short-Term Rental Influence

Hospitality as an asset class is changing rapidly with the influence of short-term rental and the concept of co-living. The lines between Airbnb and hotel are becoming blurred with master-lease companies like Stay Alfred, Sonder, etc. It’s important to watch these trends as the industry moves away from traditional brands and consider that people want an experiential and boutique travel stay. – Meg Epstein, CA South Development

3. Be Ready To Adjust

In real estate, hotel or lodging cancelations happen suddenly. With the looming cycle of change around the globe including unsettled elections, trade wars, natural or artificial disasters, the thing to do is to shore your business up. Move closer to the markets of your company services and don’t bet too long on the exotic promise. Think long and make micro price adjustments. – Michael J. Polk, Polk Properties / Matrix Properties

4. Be Cautious

Going into 2020, I would urge caution. Hotels have had a great run during this last bull market, but if recession or correction hits, hotels will very much be impacted. Watch balance sheets and expenses, and make sure to be very cautious about spending and keeping good capital reserves. 2020 is an election year, so there are many unforeseen domestic and global issues that could impact luxury travel. – Ari Rastegar, Rastegar Property Company

5. Watch The Trade War

The trade war is expected to continue through 2020. If that holds true, global exports will decrease and countries will devalue their currencies. With an election year looming, both businesses and consumers will likely become more cautious with discretionary spending. If or when the economy slows down, the travel and hotel industry will be among the first to take a hit. – Joe Houghton, RE/MAX Results/The Minnesota Property Group Team

6. Pay Attention To Submarket Supply

According to a recent STR report, this is the first time since 2010 that revenue per room grew less than 2% for two straight quarters. Certain markets are now arguably oversupplied. We are pausing on deals in markets that have experienced a high velocity of deliveries and are also beginning to exhibit declining RevPAR. – Ian Formigle, CrowdStreet

7. Focus On The Value You Offer Guests

If an investor is looking at hotels to add to their portfolio, they should include in their marketing places people want to travel to, a “hook” that brings them to your area and amenities you will provide your guests to entice them to stay. Investors need to answer these questions: “What value am I giving my guests?” “How can I enhance my guests’ stay?” – Nancy Wallace-Laabs, KBN Homes, LLC

8. Get Ahead Of Decelerating RevPAR Growth

While hospitality industry fundamentals continue to be strong, the rate of RevPAR growth is decelerating. This industry cycle (the longest on record) is nearing its end. Owners, operators and asset managers should pay close attention to the leading indicators and have plans in place—both on the revenue and demand generation side, as well as the expense side to maintain operating margins and NOI. – Romy Bhojwani, hotelAVE

9. Know Your Local Laws

Look for opportunities to invest in an area with a lot of tourism or business travel, and keep an eye on the legalities around short-term rentals. A lot of competition for hotels is coming from Airbnb-type rentals, which affect your rates and occupancy. – Bill Lyons, Griffin Funding

10. Take Advantage Of Opportunity Zones

Seek out hospitality investment opportunities in more established hotel markets with opportunity zones to greatly reduce your tax implications. Also, as a hotel developer, don’t hesitate to entertain institutional investors, syndicates and family offices in order to bring about additional capital and reduced risk. Start looking at Puerto Rico—95% of the island is a qualified opportunity zone! – Garratt Hasenstab, The Mountain Life Companies™

