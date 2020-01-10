10 Developments That Transfomed Payments In 2019

451 Research found

Strong customer authentication enforcement delay. The regulatory requirement to implement multi-factor authentication on most e-commerce purchases in Europe went into effect on September 14, but the European Banking Authority offered a last-minute reprieve, extending enforcement to December 31, 2020. 451 Research estimates that €57bn in online sales will be abandoned as a result of strong customer authentication.

Startup funding soars. 2019 was the year of massive funding rounds in payments. India’s Paytm grabbed $1bn; Klarna collected $460m in an equity round; Toast, Marqeta and Stripe each raised $250m; checkout.com bagged $230m; and Rapyd picked up $100m, just to name a few.

Libra unveiled, and challenged. Little has gone as planned since Facebook’s June unveiling of its ambitious cryptocurrency and blockchain-based payment system called Libra . Heavily criticized by governments around the world, the Libra Association now stands at 21 members after losing support from founding members/key payments industry players Stripe, PayPal, Visa and Mastercard.

FedNow announced. The Federal Reserve announced in August that it will develop a real-time payment and settlement service called FedNow. This will be competitive to The Clearing House’s real-time payments initiative, which was launched in late 2017. FedNow could throttle US adoption of real-time payments as banks and other stakeholders wait on the sidelines until its service is ready in 2023 or 2024.

SRC goes live. Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) went live with a small handful of merchants, including Rakuten and Cinemark, in mid-October. SRC aims to give online shoppers a more streamlined and secure guest checkout experience through a common ‘buy’ button. In 451 Research’s conversations with Visa executives, the network anticipates conducting more aggressive migration of merchants and consumers from Visa Checkout to SRC in Q1. A similar timeline can be expected with Mastercard’s Masterpass.

PayPal first to reach China. Through its acquisition of a 70% equity interest in GoPay, PayPal became the first foreign payment platform to be licensed to provide online payment services in China. 451 Research’s Global Unified Commerce Forecast shows a massive opportunity in China, with e-commerce sales crossing $1 trillion in 2018.

that 4% of US consumers have an Apple Card in their possession, rising to 1 in 10 Gen Z consumers and 17% of Apple Pay users.

The payments industry is in the midst of a profound transformation fueled by the confluence of new technologies, new entrants and new customer demands. And like every year in payments over the past decade, there was no shortage of transformation in 2019. Below are 10 developments from the past year that will leave a noted mark on the evolution of the payments industry moving into 2020:

Payments M&A spending soared in 2019

451 Research