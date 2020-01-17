10 Observations About The Indiana Pacers At The Season’s Halfway Point

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 29: Myles Turner #33, Malcolm Brogdon #7, T.J. Warren #1, Jeremy Lamb … [+] #26 and Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers take the floor during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 105-104 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers have officially played half of their 82 basketball games after winning on Wednesday in Minnesota. The Pacers sit at 26-15, which is just one win fewer than the 27 wins they had last season at the halfway point.

Last year, though, the Pacers had star guard Victor Oladipo playing for them in the first half of the season. This year they haven’t had that luxury, with Oladipo missing all 41 games and not returning until later this month. That makes their 26 wins even more impressive.

The next 41 battles may have even more intrigue as the team regains their star and builds off of the first fifty percent of the year. This Indiana team is good and will spend the second half of the season looking to bank wins and potentially host a playoff series in the first round. If things go as well as they did before the season’s bisection, they will have a shot to grab a top-four seed.

What did we learn about the blue and gold in the first 41 games that will be relevant for the second 41? Let’s take a look at 10 things that were discovered about this Indiana Pacers team in the first half of the season.

1. Domantas Sabonis is an All-Star.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard made one thing very clear at his end-of-season press conference last year: he wanted to get Domantas Sabonis more playing time. “We’ve got to figure out how to get him a bigger role,” he said of the Lithuanian big.

Now it’s clear why Pritchard made it a point to get Sabonis more minutes. He is tearing up the league this season, posting averages of 18.1 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. He is the only player in the entire association eclipsing the 18 point and 13 rebound barrier, his production has been unmatched.

Sabonis is inside the top-10 in All-Star votes for frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference. He almost certainly won’t be named a starter, but when the players, media, and coaches get involved in the voting process, the Pacers stud man in the middle should be on an All-Star roster.

2. The Pacers have an incredibly deep roster.

Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game … [+] against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 121-106. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Pacers have had 14 different players play in over ten games this season. That speaks to both the depth on the roster and the number of injuries the team has had so far.

When looking at the nine players in the team’s rotation, they have missed a combined 38 games, and that doesn’t even account for Oladipo missing all 41. Because of that, other players have had to step up, and they’ve filled in ably.

JaKarr Sampson has 13 appearances this year and combines strong defense with a team-leading field goal percentage. Edmond Sumner frequently provides a spark to the second unit. Goga Bitadze, T.J. Leaf, and Naz Mitrou-Long have all contributed to key wins throughout the season. Were it not for these players and their intermittent contributions, the Pacers would have a smaller number of wins. That speaks to the depth on Indiana’s roster, and that depth has kept them in the thick of the battle for a top-four seed.

3. The Pacers can’t get to the free throw line.

I wrote about this back in November, and since then, not much has changed. The blue and gold struggle to get to the charity stripe.

The team is currently taking 19.3 free throws per game, the lowest figure in the league. This is in spite of the fact that the Pacers have hit 79.5 percent of their free throws, the seventh best percentage in the NBA.

Free throws are the best possible ending to a possession, they have the highest expected value of any trip down the court. The Pacers offense would be better off it could generate a few more free throw attempts every game. Oladipo’s return will help, but the first 41 games weren’t promising in terms of getting to the line.

4. Justin Holiday can shoot the ball from deep.

Justin Holiday has been a decent scorer for most of his career. But he’s never been known for his outside shooting. In fact, it was almost seen as a limitation in his skill set prior to this season; his career high shooting percentage before coming to Indiana was just 35.9% from the outside.

So far in the 2019-20 campaign, Holiday has shown major improvement with his three-pointer. He’s hitting over 40 percent from deep on the year, and many of those shots have come off the dribble, shots that have an increased degree of difficulty. He’s been a needed perimeter threat for this Pacers team.

What’s more is that Holiday has canned 42.2 percent of his corner threes this season, a fantastic figure that comes in as the third-best of his career. His outside shooting is not something the Pacers thought they could rely on, but Holiday has increased the spacing on the court and has been efficient this season. His offensive output has been great, and the Pacers bench has been better for it.

5. The Pacers rarely turn the ball over.

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the … [+] second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Pacers won 115-104. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Pacers have multiple high-IQ playmakers on the roster, which allows them to effectively move the ball to create good shots.

In addition to that, the cerebral ball-handlers on the squad have been great keeping the ball in Indiana’s hands. T.J. McConnell, Malcolm Brogdon, and Aaron Holiday have all shown brilliant flashes running Indiana’s offense and setting the tempo for the team, and part of that is not turning the ball over.

So far in the 2019-20 campaign, the Pacers have only turned the ball over 12.9 times per game, tied for the best figure in the league. That has value, all the extra possessions have been huge for Indiana’s success; the blue and gold have won seven of the ten games in which they turned the ball over fewer than ten times. Taking care of the ball gets the Pacers wins, and most players on the roster are smart and careful with the rock.

6. Victor Oladipo’s return is going to create a tough decision about the rotation.

Victor Oladipo coming back and playing in games is undoubtedly a good thing for the Pacers, but it does create a logjam in Head Coach Nate McMillan’s rotation.

Oladipo will play north of 25 minutes per game eventually, which means someone else is going to lose playing time, and perhaps their entire spot in the rotation, upon his return.

At this moment in time, the Pacers coaching staff has given no hints about which player it will be. Jeremy Lamb will move to the bench when the All-Star returns, and Doug McDermott’s shooting will keep him in the rotation no matter what. The other three non-starting components of the nine-man rotation, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Holiday, and Justin Holiday, are all candidates to see their minutes greatly reduced.

Because Aaron Holiday and McConnell both play similar positions, it seems more likely that it will be one of those two players that is forced to sit and watch once Oladipo is back. But nobody will know for sure until January 29th.

7. The Pacers can beat any team in the league.

In just the first 41 games of the season, the Pacers scrapped 14 times with teams that have won more than 60% of their games. They won six of them, with wins over the 76ers, Jazz, Lakers, Celtics, and Raptors.

Indiana has shown that they can beat almost anyone, especially at home. That will be valuable come playoff time, especially if the blue and gold are able to host a series in the first round of the postseason. They should be able to compete with any non-Bucks team in series, and they have proven that in the first half of this season.

8. T.J. Warren is a well-rounded player.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 27: T.J. Warren #1 of the Indiana Pacers in action against the Miami Heat … [+] during the first half at American Airlines Arena on December 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Everyone knew T.J. Warren could score before he came to Indiana. He averaged 18 points per game or more in each of the prior two seasons before being traded in the summer.

But Warren is showing that he is more than just a scorer. After a surprising uptick in three-point shooting percentage this past season, he has continued the production from deep. He’s hit 36.6% of his over three attempts per game from outside the arc, two numbers that emphasize how useful Warren has been as a shooter when open.

On defense, the former Phoenix Sun has grown from one of the worst defenders in the NBA to a capable one who has made some highlight plays:

Warren’s scoring is what defines him as a player. He is a master of floaters and finishes seemingly every shot he takes around the rim. Puny defenders are no match for him; he’s a tremendous scorer.

But his development in other key areas of basketball have transformed him from an empty stats guys to an impactful wing. He can fit with almost any other four players around him. The Pacers have to be thrilled with his development, especially when considering they only had to trade cash to get him.

9. The Pacers’ double-center lineups have worked… so far.

Indiana is experimenting with a heavily-featured lineup that contains two centers in Sabonis and Myles Turner. Before the season, many wondered how well this group would do in a league that is shifting away from massive size and more towards versatile players.

So far, the two bigs have shown that they contain the versatility to keep up with the smaller players. On offense, they have little trouble scoring; the Pacers have a 111.3 offensive rating when the two centers share the court.

The team has made things look easy even with two giants roaming the floor. Sabonis has mastered the ability to be a hub with the ball; he fakes dribble-handoffs while twisting and turning his body to create space for guards multiple times every game. Turner is mastering how to play as a power forward on offense; he is more adept at finding open areas on the perimeter and posting up when opponents switch smaller guys on to him. Put together, Indiana has no problem generating points with the two centers on the court.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 27: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates with … [+] Domantas Sabonis #11 in the game against the Utah Jazz at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On defense, the story of success is similar. The Pacers are only giving up 105 points per 100 possessions with Turbonis lineups on the court, a tidy number. Turner continues to excel corralling pick-and-rolls due to his elite ability to execute drop coverage, and his freakish speed rotating from the weak side to contest shots makes him one of the better defensive bigs in the league. Sabonis, meanwhile, has gotten better defending away from the rim and is brutish when defending other large players. He is versatile and smart enough to be a plus defender.

The two players have skills that combine well, and they fit with the perimeter players that Indiana has around them. It remains to be seen how effective the duo can be in the postseason, but the first half of this season has been encouraging.

10. The Pacers are better than almost anyone expected.

Nobody thought the Pacers would have 26 wins at this point in the season. Some didn’t expect them to make the playoffs at all, and most didn’t think this team would be on pace for 52 wins.

But here they are. They’re 16-5 at home. They have a top-10 defense and a near top-10 offense. Perhaps the most important thing learned about the Indiana Pacers across the first half of the season is that they are a damn good basketball team. The scary part is that they have room to get better.

