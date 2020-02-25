11 Questions To Ask Before You Invest In A New Business Technology

Technological advancements are happening constantly, as new devices and software solutions become available to boost your company’s efficiency, organization and overall growth, each with their own advantages.

With all of these technologies at our fingertips, how can businesses identify whether or not a “latest and greatest” tech is right for them? To help you with this decision, we asked a panel of Forbes Technology Council members what a business leader should consider before investing in a tech solution. Keep these 11 questions in mind when the next tool or piece of software catches your eye.

1. Do people have it listed as a LinkedIn skill?

One of the ways that we have chosen the next technology to use was to research how many people on LinkedIn have skills in such technology. This allowed us to understand the reach of that technology. The tech that you use should not be the tech that will slow you down or make it harder for you to focus on your business. – Eugene Malobrodsky, Pango Inc.

2. How easy is it to use?

Before we adopt any technology to be sold or adopted, we need to understand how well it is solving the problem and how much of the problem is it solving. Most important and crucial is how well and easily we can use it. If the tech is great but difficult to use, it may not yield the right results. It also needs to provide good total cost of ownership. – Vishal Bindra, ACPL Systems

3. What are the results of researching and testing?

We always research the tech first. After that, we build a small proof of concept. If that goes well, we try to use it on a non-critical application or a client that is able to tolerate a small amount of risk in case the solution does not work as expected and we have to rework it. – Chris Ball, Echobind

4. Can we try it out and fail fast?

In the past, we followed a “crawl before you can walk” approach to new technology. Now it’s shifted to a “run uphill as fast as you can until you either fall over or you make it to the top.” You either fail-fast or make it to the top. Both of these outcomes are crucial to embracing new technology. – Gokul Solai, Novatio Solutions

5. Have you scrutinized your security?

Among the many rewards attributed to the introduction of new technology, there are just as many risks. Considering the increase of cybersecurity incidents year over year, it is of paramount importance to heavily scrutinize the security of any new technology under consideration. Does this new technology increase your organizational attack surface? Are existing proprietary systems and data placed at risk once integrated into your environment? – Maurice White, Samsung Electronics America

6. Does it support and advance our goals?

We consider whether the technology supports and advances our agenda to drive forward the value of AI in a support and service role. This is both within our products and in our technology infrastructure-as-a-software vendor. – Wai Wong, ServiceAide, Inc.

7. Will the team actually use it?

Of course, technologies that improve productivity should always be considered. But an equally important consideration is whether that technology will be embraced by the team and actually put to use. – Barry Jenkins, Instant Interactive

8. Will it positively impact customer satisfaction, employee engagement or cash flow?

Everything starts with customer satisfaction, employee engagement and cash flow. If a technology helps to move the needle in one of those areas, and if you have the capability to deploy it effectively, a new technology may be worth exploring. – Brett Noneman, US Electrical Services, Inc.

9. Is the ROI worth it?

Shop around. Is it the best available? What substitutes exist that may be more comprehensive, already integrated with your other tools, or cheaper to acquire and own. Consider the ROI and if it justifies the cost and learning curve. – Nabil Kabbani, Cielopay

10. Will the user want to adopt that new approach?

The customer satisfaction resulting from using that new tech is key factor for considering adopting a new technology. We always have to answer a simple question, “is that new technology solving a big enough problem for the customer or user that she\he is willing to change their current behavior to adopt that new approach or technology?” Answering that question with a “yes” is crucial for considering a new tech in our organization. – Ayman Shoukry, Specright Inc.

11. Is there a solid business justification?

Tech is just a tool that should ultimately solve a business problem. So it is important to evaluate tech from the lens of business value. While new tech can be exciting, there must ultimately be a solid business justification—be it to solve a current problem or leverage a market opportunity now or in the future. – Rahul Musunuri, Khumbu Systems Inc.

