$118 For Unlimited Airline Flights In Asia For A Year? AirAsia X’s Offer May Not Be So Crazy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia X group of airlines is offering unlimited flights within Asia-Pacific for a year for only US$118. A promotion is selling MYR499 (US$118) passes that give passengers unlimited travel through March 2, 2021 provided they pay taxes and fees. The airline group flies from its Malaysia and Thailand bases primarily to Japan, Korea, China, India and Australia.

“We’re going to do something really special on Leap Year,” Fernandes said before the sale started on February 29, running through March 7. Overshadowing Leap Year is the promotion occurring during a downturn in air travel, especially around Asia, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet rather than seem like a desperate measure, the promotion appears to carry little risk while helping stimulate travel as Asia’s airlines – possibly past the peak of the virus impact – begin to consider traffic recovery. In contrast, North America and Europe are confronting the start of a downturn.

AirAsia X would have had a promotion either way. Unlimited flights may seem generous, and AirAsia X says its promotion is “unprecedented,” but AirAsia X regularly has large promotions. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the group struggled with sluggish demand amid over-capacity. The unlimited flight offer may represent an increase or re-packaging of a normal promotion that offers heavily discounted fares, free travel in one direction, or discounts for multiple passengers.

AirAsia X is not saying how many passes are for sale. At MYR499 ($118), the pass is slightly higher than AirAsia X’s average one-way fare of MYR477 (US$113) in 2019.

Promotion may work for AirAsia X, but not other airlines. AirAsia X may make the promotion work, but do not expect other airlines – especially full-service carriers – to replicate it. Low-cost and full-service airlines have different approaches to marketing; full-service airlines often do not understand how a heavily discounted or even free ticket can make sense. In Europe, Lufthansa bemoans Ryanair’s low pricing.

A full-service airline typically spends on highly-visible, but also expensive, ads that promote the airline without any major fare sale. A low-cost airline skips traditional outlets and instead attracts passengers with low or free tickets.

Unlimited flights – when space is available. A pass holder may not displace a full-paying passenger. AirAsia X’s Malaysian unit has an 81% load factor (83% at Thai AirAsia X), leaving ample unsold seats it can strategically fill. Some LCCs may need to meet passenger volume quotas in order to receive airport or tourism incentives.

AirAsia X notes pass redemptions “are limited and may not be available on all flights during public holidays, school breaks and weekends.” It says there are unspecified embargo periods. From a passenger perspective, the pass has similar uncertainty to redeeming frequent flyer points.

Fare structure is different at low-cost carriers. If one of the flights in a pass holder’s round-trip booking has a free seat available but the other flight does not, the passenger can use the free flight in one direction and pay for the other flight. This makes the promotion similar to an offer of buying an outbound ticket and receiving the inbound for free (although this time AirAsia X has earned revenue by selling the pass).

This mixed-purchase combination is complicated for full-service airlines, which typically construct fares based on round-trip purchase. LCCs typically price one-way, with a round-trip being the sum of two one-way tickets. This makes it easy to combine a free flight in one direction and a paid fare in the other.

Ancillaries – bags, meals – are excluded. Another way this promo is different from full-service airlines is that the free travel only applies to the base seat fare and excludes extras like checked-in luggage, meals and other purchases. (AirAsia X does not have fuel surcharges.) Ancillary revenue comprises 23% of AirAsia X’s total revenue, and ancillary revenue is often significantly higher-margin than seat revenue.

There may be pass holders who travel just with the basic free seat. But there will be other pass holders who purchase luggage, meals and seat assignments. A full-service airline that has not unbundled its product would not so easily earn additional revenue.

Short-haul AirAsia is not included, suggesting lengthier recovery for long-haul flights. The free flights are only for the medium/long-haul services above four hours operated by AirAsia X in Malaysia and Thailand (excluding flights to Jeddah). This notably excludes all of the short-haul flights within AirAsia’s home market of Southeast Asia, suggesting travel demand will recover faster within Southeast Asia than for long-haul flights.

Travelling within Southeast Asia is easier (flights are shorter) and cheaper. There will be lingering concerns about visiting China and Korea, where there are the highest number of reported coronavirus infections. It may also take longer for travel to recover out of markets like Japan and Korea, which are more conservative when it comes to health and safety. A shortfall in Northeast Asia demand increases the need to stimulate outbound Southeast Asia traffic.

Free ticket holders are a catalyst. There will be indirect benefits to AirAsia X as pass holders become a catalyst for other consumers to travel. Pass holders’ social media or even word of mouth will stimulate others to travel independently or with pass holders. (Travelling in a group? Hello seat assignment fees.)

No flight shaming in Asia. AirAsia X’s announcement addresses social concerns by saying passengers feeling unwell should not travel. It provides other health advice from IATA, a trade group for airlines AirAsia is not a member of. But there is no mention of a larger social concern in Europe: flygskam, or flight shaming. That concept is not prevalent in Asia, making it easier to promote unlimited air travel.

