12 New Year Tech/Media Predictions for 2020

1. Unity will be a very big, and successful tech IPO in 2020.

2. Home voice platforms will move toward ubiquity in the U.S. and many more services, content, gaming and other features will be offered through voice platforms.

3. The “no code movement” will prosper in 2020. New tools enable the average consumer to make an app, game, or other software using creator tools from companies like AppOnboard, Roblox, Tongal, etc.

4. The App Stores will encounter more competition from other companies as we have seen with Steam, Epic, etc. This year will be the beginning of the Post-App Store competition for Apple and Google.

5. Everybody coming out of high school and college today, all want to be CEO start-ups.

6. The best days are beyond for Netflix. They will see big challenges in 2020 from a wide variety of TV and film like content, including Disney+ who will be the SVOD winner in 2020.

7. Snap will continue to dominate the social media usage of teens and young adults in the U.S. and other high-value countries.

8. Cord cutting will continue to grow driving skinny bundles, SVOD, AVOD, and other digital content.

9. The Internet and the Web are all about video. People don’t want to write, but they love pictures and video. The Web will be the strongest video platform ever. And the phone becomes both a camera and a TV with more video content being consumed on smartphones.

10. 5G will present amazing mobile opportunities for publishers and consumers. The phone will become increasingly central to the production and consumption of video and other content. 5G will be a game changer, especially in markets where traditional IP connections are slow.

11. AI will be central to most big data problems, prediction solutions, discovery solutions, and management decision. AI will be proven to be big business that delivers value now.

12. Tech and media companies will be challenged by the US, European and other government efforts to control data privacy and protect consumers from fraud and privacy breaches. Efforts will grow to break-up Facebook, Google, etc.

