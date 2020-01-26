13 Marketing Conferences To Check Out In 2020

Business conference.

A new year means a new round of marketing conferences — new speakers to hear, new connections to make, and new trends to stay on top of. While the sheer abundance may seem overwhelming, the right conferences are invaluable for maintaining an edge in the marketing world.

If you’re going to take the time to attend a conference in 2020, you need to make sure it’s the right one. I’ve talked to many of my friends who keynote marketing and sales conferences, and I’ve presented at many myself as a speaker. Here are a few events that constantly come up in my conversations as the conferences to attend in marketing:

1. The Gathering; February 19-21; Banff, Alberta, Canada

While a trip to Canada in February might be a hard sell for some, The Gathering makes even the most frigid temperatures worth it. Set in the beautiful mountain town of Banff, The Gathering is an exclusive meeting of the top disruptors on the marketing landscape. 2020’s lineup features speakers from Spotify to Skittles and everywhere in between. February is a relatively thin season for conferences, making it that much easier to carve time out of your schedule for this one.

2. B2B Marketing Exchange; February 24-26; Scottsdale, Arizona

What better way to take in the best of marketing than in the Arizona sun? B2B Marketing Exchange takes place at the beautiful Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale and features more than 100 different sessions, guaranteeing you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for. By offering six distinct conference “tracks,” including content marketing, digital strategy, and sales enablement, B2B Marketing Exchange allows you to tailor your experience to fit your needs.

3. Traffic and Conversion Summit; March 31-April 2; San Diego, California

The title of this one says it all: If you’re a digital marketer interested in boosting your brand’s traffic or sales conversions, this conference is for you. The Traffic and Conversion Summit is one of the largest of its kind in the country — with more than 10,000 attendees and 80 speakers, big crowds and bigger ideas are the name of the game.

4. Ascendant Network; Retail Ascendant: April 14 in New York City, New York; October 13 in Silicon Valley / Digital Ascendant: April 15-16 in New York City; October 14-15 in Silicon Valley

Ascendent Group hosts a series of invitation-only conferences in Silicon Valley and New York for marketing executives working in both the retail and digital spaces, ensuring that all events offer prime opportunities for networking. While getting an invite may be difficult, the group of minds you’ll encounter at one of the spring or fall events is well worth it.

5. CMO Club Spring Summit; April 28-29; Marina del Rey, California

Hosted by one of the world’s most revered marketing organizations, the CMO Club Spring Summit is an invaluable opportunity to connect with leaders from around the business world. While a couple of days in Marina del Rey might sound relaxing, the purpose of the CMO Club Spring Summit is to get the country’s top marketing thinkers to work together and solve some of the toughest problems facing marketing today. It’s an invaluable opportunity for any professional looking to get her questions answered — and answer some herself in the process.

6. Incite Marketing Summit; May 14-15; San Diego, California

Incite is a unique marketing conference because it offers both horizontal tracks and vertical themes, giving you large amounts to learn in any area your business needs. With a focus this year on equipping marketers with the tools to take advantage of digital opportunity, this one’s sure to help companies futureproof themselves. Featuring speakers from StubHub, PBS, Alibaba, Intel, and more, the event’s “upgraded” 2020 setting should offer great insights as well.

7. Brand ManageCamp; September 15-16; Las Vegas, Nevada

It’s hard enough to turn down a weekend in Las Vegas, but Brand ManageCamp’s incredible history of world-class speakers and tightly run schedules makes attendance an absolute must. With past lineups featuring everyone from Google executives to award-winning country stars, Brand ManageCamp’s track record of quality makes its 2020 iteration a surefire way to get a full overview of what marketing looks like today — and will look like in the future.

8. HawkeFest; date TBA; Hollywood, California

HawkeFest is a one day “anti-conference” that focuses on the future of marketing and e-commerce. Despite being just one day long, HawkeFest boasts an impressive list of speakers, panels, workshops, and entertainment options that ensures every attendee can find exactly what she needs to get the most from the experience. Any leader looking to disrupt the digital marketing landscape in the coming years should keep an eye on HawkeFest; its focus on forward-thinking ideas makes it a prime location for innovation.

9. Content Marketing World; October 13-16; Cleveland, Ohio

With thousands of annual attendees including brands like Dell, TripAdvisor, and Microsoft, Content Marketing World turns four days in October into an all-out marketer’s paradise. Hosted at Cleveland’s state-of-the-art Huntington Convention Center, Content Marketing World 2020 will undoubtedly continue the conference’s long tradition of expertise, excitement, and accessibility.

Last year’s theme was “Amaze Your Audience,” a principle that underlies nearly everything CMW does. 2019’s conference featured speakers like Mindy Kaling and Henry Rollins, and 2020’s will undoubtedly follow suit with another all-star lineup. This year marks CMW’s 10th anniversary, ensuring some special excitement around the well-known event.

10. The Room Fall Summit; November 6-8; Charleston, South Carolina

There’s one purpose of The Room Fall Summit: to help marketers solve their problems. By combining keynote speeches with small group workshops, this conference is tailor-made to help brand marketers get any and all of their questions answered. The summit’s environment is strictly off the record, ensuring everyone involved is comfortable saying exactly what they want.

11. Forbes CMO Summit; November 11-13; Miami, Florida

More than just providing an escape from the November cold, Forbes’s 2020 CMO Summit is an opportunity to hear from the top operators in marketing today. With previous speakers including the CMOs of InBev, Adobe, and Chipotle, this summit guarantees you’ll be getting insights from only the best of the best.

12. B2B Marketing Forum; November 3-6; San Francisco, California

If B2B marketing is the name of your game, this conference should already have secured a place on your calendar. Bringing together around 1,000 B2B marketing professionals, the B2B Marketing Forum is the perfect size for learning from some of the industry’s wisest while making sure your networking opportunities don’t get drowned out in all the noise. If you’re worried about the ROI of attendance, check out this guide to justify the conference to your boss.

13. Content Jam; dates TBA; Chicago, Illinois

Orbit Media’s annual Chicago event gets more popular every year, and for good reason: It might be the best-kept secret in marketing conferences today. Spanning just two days, Content Jam is absolutely packed with great speakers, as well as ample opportunities for professional development. Chicago’s marketing scene is perennially underrated, so use Content Jam to expose yourself to one of the country’s best marketing ecosystems active today.

Marketing conferences may be a dime a dozen, but the right conference is well worth the price of admission. To maximize your marketing performance in 2020, choose a conference that will allow you to zone in on the skills and abilities important to you. Your engagement numbers will thank you later.

