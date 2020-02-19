13 Strategies For Keeping Up With Generational Changes In Real Estate

When working with a real estate client, it’s important to understand how their age and stage of life impacts their decisions. Each generation has their own way of approaching real estate based on their past experiences and current factors influencing their lives.

Although each buyer and seller is unique, knowing the demographics and patterns of their generation can help you better understand the overall needs of your client base. Below, 13 Forbes Real Estate Council members share how you can best learn about generational changes and demographics.

Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Start A Dialogue

Whether in a general sense or at a family level, the best way to learn about generational change is to open and carry the dialogue. Being a real estate professional means that we should be skilled in having sincere and authentic conversations about generational concerns when necessary. My greatest success has been addressing these questions in a genuine manner that conveys care and empathy. – Steven Caporale, Accel Realty Partners

2. Learn, Observe And Analyze

Growing up in the age of information, it seems we are overwhelmed with an abundance of data. With so much insight at our fingertips, the biggest challenge seems to be making sense of what it all means and connecting it with our evolving social and cultural values. Learning and observing consumers’ behavior and psychology coupled with tools that analyze metrics can help provide insight and clarity. – Anna Michaelidis, Royal LePage Urban Realty

3. Practice Empathy And Understanding

If you really want to have an impact on any segment of our population, to help and better understand, one must first make a decision to have and show profound empathy. Put your hands in the dirt and attempt to feel what others feel. Read a few books, watch YouTube videos and ask close friends the hard questions. However, engage with all types of people, talk with them and share ideas. – Bobby Bryant, Ask Doss

4. Avoid Generalizations

News articles often make wide-sweeping claims about generations. “Millennials aren’t buying houses” is a familiar headline, but it doesn’t tell the full story. For a realistic look, it’s important to get more granular and consider how attitudes toward real estate differ by urban and rural individuals, different levels of education and familial backgrounds. – Gary Beasley, Roofstock

5. Get To Know Their Core Values

Learning about the people you serve goes beyond their likes and dislikes. It is important to understand their core values and lifestyle factors that affect their behavior and decision making. Asking them, reading publications that talk about generational differences and observing their traits are just some of the ways you can learn about who your clients are and what drives them. – Michelle Risi, Royal LePage Connect Realty

6. Look At Who Is Engaging With Your Content

Study who is engaging with your content in a particular market area. I use my personal and business Facebook pages to engage in a local community or market. I post pictures of vacant buildings and ask the question, “What do you want to see here?” Comments often lead to special leads or feedback that is spot on for the community or market. – Jason Duff, Small Nation

7. Go Data Mining

One of the great benefits of technology is the availability of data. The National Association of Realtors’ yearly surveys are an excellent source for researching the demographics of the market. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are also excellent resources. Utilizing local data resources allows you to see how your area fits in with national trends. – Joe Houghton, RE/MAX Results/The Minnesota Property Group Team

8. Ask Who The Decision Makers Are

Bring everyone to the table and let them speak. What I’ve learned is that at times, there are more than just one or two decision makers. There could be parents or grandparents who are helping with the down payment or will be living with the new buyers. It’s best to ask first who are all the decision makers and from there, I can find out what their past experience was and how to best help them all. – Michael Bui, Equity One Real Estate

9. Ask Your Fellow Real Estate Professionals

I learn about changes in my community by being actively involved with other real estate investors and realtors and hearing their feedback about strategies they have had success with. By also attending educational seminars about the growing population needs of baby boomers and millennials, it helps me understand the need for changes in my real estate market. – Nancy Wallace- Laabs, KBN Homes, LLC

10. Choose The Right Metrics To Study

Use tools that allow you to disseminate the information and better understand your potential customer. Online marketing tools often offer valuable metrics including demographics, location and often even user behavior. Understanding user behavior will allow you to offer them a more customized and holistic service. Have technology work for you rather than the other way around. – Rodolfo Delgado, Replay Listings

11. Gather And Leverage Hard Data

We use platforms such as Yardi/Costar and city-data.com to track changes in household income, crime, demographic mix, etc. Those sources allow us to detect economic and demographic shifts to better understand neighborhood dynamics and trends. We also get information from brokers about market changes and make a point to learn those markets on a regular basis. – Ellie Perlman, Blue Lake Capital LLC

12. Understand Socio-Political Behavior And Psychology

It’s understanding socio-political behavior and the psychology of generations that is key. Millennials are the future from an immediate standpoint for developers and real estate investors. We understand their values, the experiences they want to have and the social impact that they want to achieve. Understanding their core values allows you to make responsive, educated decisions to serve them. – Ari Rastegar, Rastegar Property Company

13. Be Involved In Every Step Of The Journey

On a micro level, we learn a lot from the unique experiences of our clients’ real estate journeys. We ask a lot of questions to make sure that we’re aligned about what they’re looking for and why. On a macro level, we look at buying trends of key demographics nationwide. We then advise accordingly, making sure that we’re advocating for the specific needs of the homebuyer to ensure they make a sound investment. – Cody Vichinsky, Bespoke Real Estate

