14 Smart Ways To Leverage Video Content For Your Business

Video is an increasingly popular tool to attract and retain new customers to your brand. Whether it’s for marketing or educational purposes, implementing video into your business strategy can be exceptionally beneficial. But how do you get started?

To find out, we asked a panel of Forbes Business Council members how they recommend using video in your business. Here are their recommended approaches, as well as why each one works so well.

1. Entertaining And Educating

Since launching my two podcasts on innovation and climate change, I have been amazed by the power and the residual value of these podcast videos. As a professional speaker, in addition to my sample speech videos, what better way to showcase your knowledge, inquisitive nature, depth of questions and variety of topics and guests than a video podcast. It puts you at the forefront of their minds. – Scott Amyx, Amyx Ventures

2. Fulfilling A Need Or Answering A Question

Create videos for your business that fulfill a need or answer a question your clients (or potentials clients) are searching for. In every industry, there are at least 10 common questions potential clients have. Create 10 videos that answer these questions. This approach works well because you helping to answer these questions and also likely to rank well in Google for your perfect target audience. – Don Daszkowski, International Franchise Professionals Group – IFPG

3. Interviewing Brand Creators

We have started a Facebook Live show weekly interviewing the brand creators and educators of the products we sell. This is proving to be a great way to keep our shoppers informed of our direct connection to the brands as well as educate them on new products we are selling. Our customers are educated and want to know more about the products they apply to their bodies. – Jennifer Coy, Beauty Care Choices

4. Leveraging Animatics For Project Understanding

We always go through a multi-stage process of ideation and visualization for our projects. We have found that the most powerful way to get clients to understand the project is to create animatics (small videos). Not everyone can visualize what you are saying. Sometimes a still image isn’t enough. A video helps to get buy-in on the project and makes life for you and your clients easy. – Erik Neergaard, Themespace

5. Building Strong Working Relationships

Video has served us as an externally facing marketing tool. However, it’s been even more powerful internally. While our staff and volunteers span various time-zones—putting in face time is essential to building good team culture. We use video to have inclusive, engaging, monthly team meetings that allow us to build strong working relationships, despite not always being in the same space. – Kaivan Shroff, Institute for Education

6. Creating An Engaging Onboarding Experience

I use video to help simplify and automate my customer’s onboarding experience. We take for granted that our customers will know what to do when they purchase our services but that isn’t always the case. Creating bite-sized videos to explain your service in more detail, to unbox your product or show how to get support, improves the customer experience and reduces inquiries saving time and money. – Dee Hutchinson, Dee is for Digital

7. Showing Off Your Work And Achievements

We live in the age of video content and to deny it is silly. A good video will be able to “sell” your idea better than a hundred texts. We at the company actively use these opportunities to showcase our work and achievements. Why? Basically, it’s more clear and effective, yet it also gives customers the opportunity to get to know you better as both verbal and non-verbal signs are used. – Dmitry Ovcharenko, Alcor

8. Connecting Live With Your Audience

I really enjoy being able to connect live with my viewers. It’s important for people to have a sense of who we are and feel our energy and commitment to our work. Having the opportunity to connect firsthand only strengthens our connection to the people. Hearing us speak enhances the human element. – Susan Levine, Career Group Companies

9. Providing Proof Of Your Company’s Mission

Whether you post them to YouTube or your company website, videos are always a great idea. I recommend using them to provide proof of your company’s mission in real life. Film your day-to-day work, and give a clear explanation of what you’re doing. Using videos to connect your followers with your company’s experience will make them feel a part of the journey and thus garner their support. – Alex Pollak, ParaDocs Worldwide Inc.

10. Demonstrating Your Product Or Service

Demonstrating your product or service in a short, engaging video format is the best way to interact with your potential customers. Visually communicate information or present a problem and introduce your product or service as a solution to your clients. When someone sees your product in action, they will be more inclined to make a purchase. – Beth Worthy, GMR Transcription Services Inc.

11. Putting Faces To Names

Video content can be used to inform customers, help train and, most importantly, show the human side of your business brand. Businesses are often faceless, and I think there are many out there like myself who feel more connected to a brand and its services when I see and hear from real people who help run those organizations. It’s a good reminder of the human connection. – Noah Mishkin, CraftJack Inc.

12. Going Behind The Scenes

For our clients to feel comfortable working with us, getting a sense of who we are, what we sound like and how we work has been a game-changer. Getting to know us ahead of time has helped clients decide that we are best for them before we even meet! – Mollie Eliasof, Mollie Eliasof LCSW Therapy

13. Documenting Your Operating Procedures

Film yourself doing a task exactly the way you want it done. This will help you in the long run. Creating standard operating procedures through video is a great foundation for business. As an added bonus, after the video is created, the employee responsible for executing the specific task can also transcribe the video or write down the step-by-step required to complete the task. – Dean Scaduto, Dino’s Digital Marketing & Advisory Firm

14. Growing Your Thought Leadership Platform

Utilizing a YouTube channel in your business is a fantastic way to position your company as a thought leader in your industry. We have established a YouTube presence in which we interview major hotel and travel industry leaders and owners, both aligning ourselves with their brands and sharing their insights to a larger audience. – Michael Albanese, Element Lifestyle

