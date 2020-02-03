14 Ways To Redefine Property Ownership For Young Consumers

Decades ago, homeownership was almost guaranteed to be in a young person’s long-term plans. However, owning property now seems like too lofty of a goal for some people. Increasing home prices and interest rates dissuade many potential buyers, especially younger consumers dealing with high expenses and large amounts of student debt.

To address these issues, we asked Forbes Real Estate Council members how agents can redefine ownership for young customers. Here’s what they had to say.

Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Sell The ‘City’ Lifestyle In The Suburbs

Homeownership can be a reality with a proper plan. Though prices are rising, agents can help young customers by educating them on the various options available. Many young customers want to live in the city for lifestyle reasons, but affordability is a barrier. Agents can learn to sell those lifestyles in suburban areas, which are typically more affordable and great places to start. – Michelle Risi, Royal LePage Connect Realty

2. Encourage Them To Buy Outside Of Where They Live

If you’re young with good credit but your city is expensive, don’t buy where you live. Buy where you can! Remember, properties will appreciate over time. For your first investment, consider something that you can buy and hold. Choose somewhere familiar to you like a college town, the town you grew up in or a suburb of your current city. Let the rent and appreciation work for you over time. – Courtney Poulos, ACME Real Estate

3. Help Them Envision The Life They Want

Show younger buyers that a home is the key to being able to live the life they want. The opportunity to decorate, entertain, get a dog, start a family and make a home into something the younger buyer can feel ownership of is important. Helping buyers envision the life they will lead in a new home can convince buyers to consider parts of town that are more affordable. – Betsy Repaske, DwellHop Real Estate

4. Explain That A Mortgage Is Rent Control

The 2007 subprime mortgage meltdown understandably creates a dismal view of homeownership. Young clients entering into the market lack witnessing the decades of wealth building in the real estate market. I do, however, feel there are several benefits that can be identified by the young for homeownership. The stability of voluntary rental control and a savings account are two such benefits. – Eileen Lacerte, Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties

5. Stop Trying To Sell Metro-Area Real Estate

Many of the influential sources that have large followings on social media and are in direct contact with the younger generation tend to be speaking from the minority in terms of the real estate market. Specifically, they speak of large cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles where it may make more economic sense to rent versus own. However, the majority of the country still has reasonable prices. – Alex Vasquez, Rhino Realty Property Management

6. Encourage Them To Lease Out Unused Space

The way I explain it to younger clients is that the increase in equity/value is like giving yourself a bonus every year. You can rent out the spare bedrooms in a house or the units in a duplex or fourplex to offset the mortgage payment. As such, if you qualify for a loan, your own housing costs may be less than your current rent and real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth! – Catherine Kuo, Elite Homes | Christie’s International Real Estate

7. Introduce Them To Fractional Ownership

Several companies have been trying to address the high prices of homeownership and the lack of savings through a concept called “fractional ownership.” Companies are starting to offer rent-to-own programs which lower the upfront mortgage cost for the buyer. – Zachary Maurais, Sunroom

8. Focus On Emotions

Most purchases are driven by our emotions. For many people, myself included, homeownership is about creating a safety net for the family. Owning a primary residence gives families the security they deserve. It’s more about living worry-free and less about making money. The simple truth is, if you can afford to give your family peace of mind, why wouldn’t you? – Rodolfo Delgado, Replay Listings

9. Frame The Conversation Around Building Equity

The millennial generation’s view on homeownership is quite different from the traditional view that it is an essential part of growing a family. Millennials care more about fluidity and flexibility. However, millennials do appreciate the concept of growing equity, so a conversation with them about purchasing real estate from an investment perspective could be fruitful to the agent. – DD Lee, Skyline Properties Group

10. Help Them Reevaluate The Starter Home

Millennials who want homes are increasingly skipping the starter home and immediately jumping to bigger expensive homes. If homeownership is a priority, reevaluate the smaller fixer-upper starter home. As people wait longer to purchase, they look for that long-term place instead of starter homes. Plus, there is high demand for move-in ready homes without the hassle of a small fixer-upper. – Bobby Montagne, Walnut Street Finance

11. Run A Comparison

Affordable housing is becoming more of an issue in many areas, but real estate markets vary so I wouldn’t use this sentiment to rule out homeownership. Real estate agents can provide a rent vs. own comparison. A compromise might be in order by finding a property a little farther away. Consider a condo or a home that needs some work. – Tri Nguyen, Network Capital Funding Corporation

12. Emphasize The Importance Of Roots

Homeownership was seen as the American dream before, but now it’s seen more as a liability. The real messaging to younger buyers is roots and stability for them and their families where they aren’t changing school districts, have the same friends, have the same job and have the same places. Keeping that one location has a profound effect on long-lasting growth, happiness and prosperity for the family. – Ari Rastegar, Rastegar Property Company

13. Remind Them That They Don’t Have To Live Where They Work Anymore

It is now possible to work remotely and more companies are allowing it. Living in rural places or in the suburbs allows for more affordable homes and therefore living expenses. The home can then be more than just a place to live—it can be the office too. Home offices allow for affordable real estate, allowances from employers and tax deductions from the IRS. – Joseph Edgar, TenantCloud

14. Help Them Think Outside The Box

Having an agent that can think outside of the box is crucial in any home purchase, more so when you are on a limited budget. A good agent can help you decipher financing and select locations with special options for financing—perhaps a duplex with income can make something possible or a fixer-upper with good but dated bones. It’s about being realistic and looking deeper than the bling! – Nancy Kowalik, Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group

Source