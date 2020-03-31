15 Of The Best Food Delivery Options In Manhattan

Nom Wah, Nolita

Photo: Paul Wagtouicz for Nom Wah

My typical life-under-quarantine weekday goes a little something like this:

Wake up, make breakfast, sanitize, and shower by 10:00am. At noon, I’ll make lunch in our tiny kitchen while my partner fixes me a spicy margarita or some other easy-to-make “daytime cocktail.” We’ll clean up and sanitize again. By six o’clock, I’m prepping dinner, which will usually be a vegetable and a main. In between those hours we’re either glued to our laptops dealing with deadlines, working out, or running errands—making sure we’re never out of essentials or creature comforts. We’ve got CNN on 24/7 in the bedroom.

My days feel busier than ever because of the heaviness in the air, even when they’re technically not. And it’s a whole lot of kitchen time, even for someone like me who loves to cook. Don’t even get me started on the hours of obsessive sanitizing; the “hunting” for hard-to-find supplies (such as vitamin C); the ceaseless tracking of coronavirus-related news and directive updates.

But I’ve been keeping sane by rewarding myself with twice-weekly treats by ordering meals (and sometimes, to-go cocktails) from my favorite restaurants—and I stick with dishes that I would otherwise not make at home. It’s a win for me because it keeps things convenient and provides some semblance of normalcy. Also: Date night is not completely out the door—it just looks a little different, eating our properly-plated takeout in our teeny West Village apartment. It’s also a win for independently owned restaurants, most of which are struggling to keep afloat and deserve our support.

It’s a crazy, anxiety-inducing time. And I’ll take my little luxuries where I can get them. If that means I’m spending a little more than I should, so be it. I would’ve spent that money on dinner out, anyway. So why stop now?

Here are some Manhattan favorites that’ll give us a little comfort, relief, and much-needed nourishment.

15 Superb Delivery Options in Manhattan

The Beatrice Inn

Angie Mar’s meat-forward Beatrice Inn is one of New York’s “special occasion restaurants” that just goes all-out with its dishes. It’s flavor on flavor on flavor. And its buttermilk fried chicken with spiced honey and 45-day dry aged burger are the stuff of legend. The “nightly meal for two,” which changes every night, is a superb deal for $45—and typically includes a salad. Call 212-675-2808 for curbside pickup or order via Caviar.

Dante, New York City

When things really went south the week of March 16, my partner and I ordered solo negronis for pickup at Dante—2019’s World’s Best Bar. It was one of my first “sanity moves.” And you can’t go wrong with the restaurant’s wild boar pappardelle, roasted hamachi, meatballs, and tiramisu. Beyond that, you can also get by-the-bottle wines, 750–milliliter martini services, and eight-ounce bottled cocktails. Order via Dante Direct Ordering or Caviar.

Are you making ramen at home? I know I’m not. Too many moving parts, too many ingredients, too time-consuming. Full disclosure: I dined at E.A.K once a week, pre-corona and it’s one of my favorites. I recommend the oh-so-hot ramen (extra spicy), takoyaki (ask for extra sauce on the side), ginger gyoza, and spicy fried rice. Order via Uber Eats or Caviar.

Jeepney

I was born and raised in Manila. And this is what I’m looking to eat at some point within the next two weeks—because Filipino food, much like Thai, is labor-intensive. The restaurant will be offering an abbreviated menu of comforting classics such as camarones rebozado (battered-and-fried shrimp), longsilog (Filipino sausage served with garlic fried rice; topped with a fried egg), and crab fat fried rice. Order via Uber Eats.

If you’re like me, you’re probably in one or two group emails (or chats) about where to shop for Passover. You’re also likely in discussions about how to go about a virtual Seder. Ours is happening on Zoom. And while I love and highly encourage the consumption of the restaurant’s pastrami sandwich, among other dishes, this is where I’m getting my matzoh ball soup. Order via Seamless or Uber Eats. (You can also order brisket by the pound shipped to you.)

Minetta Tavern

Three words: black label burger. If you haven’t had Minetta Tavern’s most famous dish, now is the time. The restaurant was notoriously difficult to get into at one point—and you’d see nearly every table with at least one black label burger or a bone marrow appetizer. Sadly, the bone marrow is not on offer for delivery or pickup. But you can get the steak frites if you’re not into burgers. Order via Caviar.

Cote

If you happen to be celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, or some other special occasion, Cote is where you need to splurge. Get an American Wagyu ribeye or the “ultimate steak feast” for two (or four). If you’re not looking for anything particularly festive, go for some classics: the butcher’s bowl or the bibimbap. Another plus: You can have wine paired with your meal by Forbes Under 30 lister, Cote beverage director, and author Victoria James—magnums and hard-to-find bottles from the restaurant’s wine list are available. Email prime@cotenyc.com or order via Caviar.

Two Boots Pizza

Can you imagine life in New York without the occasional thin-crust pizza? It’d be bizarre. It’d be criminal. It’d be sad. So thank God that this gem of an institution is open. All the pizza flavors are available and made-to-order when you get a pie delivered. But if you’re not within Two Boots’ delivery radius, you can walk into one of two open locations in Manhattan (West Village and East Village) and get pizza by the slice. But note that the in-store menu is limited to a few options: most likely “V for Vegan” and “Grandma Bess.” Order via Toast Tab.

Cho Dang Gol

I go to Cho Dang Gol in Koreatown for three things: homemade tofu, bulgogi hot stone bibimbap, and galbi jjim (Korean braised short ribs). These are your winners. And they come in substantial servings that’ll taste better in day or two. Order for pickup via Grubhub or for delivery on Caviar.

Sant Ambroeous, New York

There are many Italian restaurants to choose from when you’re in New York City. But Sant Ambroeous is one of the most beloved—despite its higher-than-normal prices. But you’re paying for topnotch ingredients here, such as the 24-month-aged Parmesan that’s shaved oved the veal ragù and the San Daniele prosciutto-and-burrata appetizer. However, I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t mention the vitello tonnato—a dish made of thinly sliced veal with tuna sauce topped with capers. It may sound like a strange combination but I assure you, it’s delicious. But it’s enormously difficult to find under normal circumstances. (To my knowledge, less than eight Italian restaurants in New York City serve it.) So to have it delivered to me so conveniently is a small mercy I’m thankful for. Order via Caviar.

Nom Wah NoLiTa

Yes, you can make your own dumplings. Yes, you can buy frozen ones from your local pan-Asian specialty food shop. But it won’t taste as good as Nom Wah’s—New York City’s first ever dim sum parlor, which has been around since 1920. Get the shrimp dumplings (har gow), pork soup dumplings (xiao long bao), vegetarian fried rice, and multiple serving of the vegan broth—which is so delicious can use it as a base or flavoring agent for many home-cooked dishes. Order via Grubhub or Uber Eats.

In my 13 years living in New York, Uncle Boons is one of the two places I’ve really waited in line for. (The other is Via Carota of insalate verde fame.) It’s also the only spot in Manhattan that serves Thai food the way God intended: full of deep umami flavors with a sharp jolt of spice. In short: It’s not “watered down” and sweetened for the American public. So when the restaurant opened an outpost that offered delivery—Uncle Boons Sister—I was ecstatic. Go for the phat Thai, fried chicken laarb, crab fried rice, and massaman curry. Call ahead at 646-850-9480 for pickup or order via Caviar or Seamless for delivery.

This is a godsend for vegetarians and vegans. The offerings are flavorful and come in generous portions. Get the guac burger, the kale Caesar salad, the kale-and-artichoke dip, and air-baked fries. The sweets and juices are also particularly noteworthy. Order via Caviar or Uber Eats.

Kopitiam

Where to start? I could eat a dish from this Lower East Side gem (brought to you by Moonlyn Tsai and Kyo Pang) every single day—from the nasi lemak to the kaya toast to the pandan chicken and beyond. But get this: the restaurant’s Southeast Asian-forward coffee and tea concoctions are worthy of multiple orders. The teh tarik (hand-pulled Malaysian black tea with condensed and evaporated milk) and kopi tarik (hand-pulled Penang coffee with condensed and evaporated milk). Order via Caviar.

Milk Bar

Excellent delivery options are certainly not limited to all things savory. But if you’re going to go for it, this is up there in caliber. Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar has a massively devoted following. And for good reason: the birthday cake, the compost cookie, cereal milk, and “the Milk Bar pie” (formerly known as crack pie) are all sinfully addictive. The best part? You can now get cheekily-named bundles that include the sweet shop’s greatest hits, such as the “The WFH Munchies,” “The Great Indoors,” and “The Movie Marathon.” Order via Caviar or order a shipment directly.

