1912-2020: Presidents Who Changed Health Care In America

Since 1789 Americans have sworn in an elected official as the President of the United States. And since George Washington took his oath of office on April 30th of that year, the health of Americans has been top of mind. However, what that means – and what role the federal government has played – has changed significantly over the years.

In fact, it wasn’t until the 26th President Theodore Roosevelt that social insurance – including health insurance – was even considered in a presidential platform. Despite Teddy’s best efforts to create a national health care system, his re-election campaign in 1912 failed. Subsequently, in the years following the Great Depression American’s began to think in new ways about social programs and policies.

But it wasn’t until his distant cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (F.D.R.), the 32nd President of the United States, that national health insurance was again at the forefront of a president’s mind – and campaign. F.D.R. was an advocate for mandatory health insurance in both the Social Security Act of 1935 and the Wagner National Health Act of 1939. Unfortunately for him, both efforts failed to accomplish all that he hoped for national health reform. He did however oversee some significant public health creations like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – originally the Federal Security Agency – which brought together federal agencies related to health, welfare, and social insurance.

From that point forward, health care and health policy have been an integral part of American history and the presidency.

Five in particular, were successful in changing health policy as we knew it. Here is a brief history of those presidential change makers:

1. F.D.R. – Assuming the Presidency during the Great Depression, President Roosevelt was able to create sweeping new reforms during his four terms, including the New Deal that greatly expanded the role of the federal government, including many aspects of employment, agriculture, emergency relief, and health. He was also stricken with polio, making him the first President of the United States with a known disability and crippling disease.

2. Harry Truman – President Truman let it be known that he believed his greatest failure as President was not getting a national insurance program during his tenure. In a draft message to Congress in 1947, Truman wrote: “Healthy citizens constitute our greatest natural resource… as a nation we should not reserve good health and long productive life for the well-to-do, only, but should strive to make good health equally available to all citizens.” While he didn’t accomplish national health coverage, he does get credit for being the father of Medicare and for passing the National Mental Health Act, thus creating the National Institute of Mental Health.

3. Lyndon B. Johnson – 1965 was a significant year for health reform, as both the Medicare and Medicaid programswere signed into law. He made health reform and expansion his number one priority, noting throughout the 1964 election that it would be his first initiative after his inauguration in January of 1965. And he put the issue of health reform front and center in his State of the Union that same month. It took only six months before he was able to travel to independence, Missouri and sign Medicare and Medicaid into law next to former President Harry Truman.

4. Richard Nixon – By the 1970’s health care was a required part of any campaign for federal office, with all candidates having their own health reform proposal. However, it was Richard Nixon that made a significant change to Medicare, allowing those under 65 with long-term disabilities and end-stage renal disease to access services. In 1974 he presented his Comprehensive Health insurance Plan (CHIP) to Congress saying, “Without adequate health care, no one can make full use of his or her talents and opportunities. It is thus just as important that economic, racial and social barriers not stand in the way of good health care as it is to eliminate those barriers to a good education and a good job.”

5. Barack Obama – The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama brought universal health coverage back into the spotlight with greater success than his predecessors of the previous few decades, and in 2010 he the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law. While the ACA did not accomplish many of the national standards the President had hoped, it opened the door for significant changes to the status quo – and ensured that for decades to come his benchmark reforms would be the starting point for all future health reform and technologies.

While many Presidents of the United States have made incremental changes to federal health policy and the American psyche, it has often been those changes that affect our social determinants that had the greatest influence on our access to better health care and prevention of disease. However, a few bold moves (sometimes taking decades) like those noted above changed the course of American health policy – and care. And it is certain that no campaign for the highest office in the land will ever be able to ignore health policy again. It has become a cornerstone of the office of the President of the United States.

