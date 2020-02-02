‘1917,’ Joker Get Big Oscar Boosts From BAFTA Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: (L to R) Callum McDougall, Dame Pippa Harris, Sir Sam Mendes, Krysty … [+] Wilson-Cairns and Jayne-Ann Tenggren, winners of the Outstanding British Film award for “1917”, pose in the Winners Room at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The war movie 1917 and the Batman spin-off Joker have received crucial Oscar boosts seven days before the ceremony.

Just as Academy Award voters finish casting their ballots, 1917 was named Best Picture at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs — the biggest film awards outside the Oscars. Sam Mendes was named best director for 1917. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker.

The BAFTAs are the British equivalent to the Academy Awards. They honor feature-length international films and documentaries, and their results often look similar to the Oscars.

Years ago, the BAFTAs were announced after the Oscars, which made them something of an anticlimax. In 2001, the BAFTA date was brought forward to February, some weeks before the Oscars, and taking some of the shine off the earlier Golden Globes for television in January and other Guild awards.

The 92nd Academy Awards are staged on February 9. BAFTA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences both have some 8,000 voting members each. They share about 500 members who are able to vote at both.

Since the year when the BAFTAs moved before the Oscars, the event has chosen the same Best Picture eight times out of 18 years: Gladiator, The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, Slumdog Millionaire, The Hurt Locker, The King’s Speech, The Artist, Argo and 12 Years A Slave.

News on this story is still coming in and it will be updated.

Source