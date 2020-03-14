2 Things You Probably Don’t Know About Canonical And Ubuntu 20.04

I recently hosted a fascinating interview with Alan Pope, Developer Advocate at Ubuntu Linux creator Canonical. To say it was a revealing conversation would be an understatement. Pope bravely fielded a variety of difficult questions, but in this article I want to highlight a couple things that truly surprised me. They are important details that matter to the entire Linux ecosystem, but Pope and I both agreed they exist well outside most people’s radars.

Ubuntu “circle of friends” logo

Jason Evangelho

It all centers around Canonical’s “Hardware Enablement Team,” which consists of roughly 20 employees.

“There’s stuff that happens behind the scenes that people don’t even know about,” Pope tells me. “There are upcoming laptops with new audio hardware, and the work that happens in the firmware, the kernel, Pulse and ALSA all needs to be coordinated to get that hardware working on that laptop. We have teams of engineers working on that. So when you buy a laptop and you stick an Ubuntu [ISO] in, or an Arch [ISO] in — or whatever distribution you want — the fact that it works is sometimes because somewhere in Taipei there are engineers working for Canonical.”

Pope explains that this office in Taipei receives “piles and piles” of prototype laptops before they’re released to the public. These come in from “all the Tier 1 vendors” and Canonical puts forth its best effort to get Ubuntu running smoothly on all of them.

Where it gets particularly interesting is that Canonical is ensuring that Ubuntu runs on these computers even if they’re intended to be sold and shipped with Windows on them.

Watch the relevant clip of our interview below:

And the company is taking this hardware enablement a step further with April’s release of Ubuntu 20.04.

“If it’s determined that you need a [Linux] kernel that’s slightly tweaked for that hardware, then the installer detects that and says ‘This machine is supported by this specific kernel that we made’ so you tick the box and it will go and get that kernel and load it up.”

Pope says this is a feature that’s looking toward the future. Canonical says the goal is that users can buy a machine they know is supported, and be assured that behind the scenes, Ubuntu is ensuring the right kernel is loaded up “to support the funky hardware” that may be inside that system.

Custom kernels are coded for a variety of PCs. Take Microsoft’s Surface devices for example. This GitHub repository hosts custom Linux kernels for Surface Go, Surface Studio, Surface Pro, and every Surface device in between. it includes the right firmware, right parameters for touchscreens, and much more.

However, installing these manually is well beyond the average user’s skillset.

It’s unknown specifically how many custom kernels Canonical is developing or will develop in the future, and the company can’t disclose every brand and model they receiving for testing, but these two facts combined make me optimistic about the future of Linux hardware compatibility.

It’s already in terrific shape, but it can be better. And with Ubuntu 20.04 being an LTS release (Long Term Support), perhaps one day we’ll see innovative devices like Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Pro X or Surface Neo running Ubuntu — and other Linux distributions — like a dream.

Listen to the entire 75 minute interview with Alan Pope below.

Source