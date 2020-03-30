Home Technology $20 Billion UNFI Names Former Dunkin’ Tech And Strategy Chief As CIO
$20 Billion UNFI Names Former Dunkin’ Tech And Strategy Chief As CIO

written by Forbes March 30, 2020
Jack Clare joins UNFI from Dunkin'

UNFI’s new CIO Jack Clare

Credit: douglaslevy photography

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in the U.S., has named Jack Clare its new Chief Information Officer effective today. He will lead the vision, strategy, and operations of UNFI’s Information Technology team to better serve more than 30,000 customers throughout the United States and Canada. Clare will report to UNFI’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Dorne.

Dorne noted, “Jack is a highly-experienced CIO, and a tremendous leader with a longstanding history of putting the customer at the forefront of today’s digital transformation. He will play a fundamental role in driving our Build Out the Store growth strategy, help us further accelerate our network integration efforts, and lead planning efforts on how to best leverage data and digital solutions to help support our customers in a continually competitive retail environment. We are thrilled to welcome Jack to UNFI.”                                                             

Clare was most recently the Chief Information and Strategy Officer at Dunkin’ Brands, a combination of roles he and I discussed in the past. That combination of roles represented an interesting emerging trend among CIOs who of their own volition began to strategy setting activities for the enterprise only to be given them in title as well as in deed. In his role, he focused on supporting franchisees in driving restaurant profitability using technology.

Prior to joining Dunkin’ Brands, Clare served as Vice President, IT and Chief Information Officer for Yum! Restaurants International, and spent seven years with Constellation Brands, most recently as its Vice President, Technical Services. Earlier in his career, Clare was a System and Flight Test Engineer with the United States Air Force.

Clare received his BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; his MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Dayton in Ohio; and his MBA from the University of California, Davis.

Peter High is President of  Metis Strategy , a business and IT advisory firm. His latest book is  Implementing World Class IT Strategy . He is also the author of  World Class IT: Why Businesses Succeed When IT Triumphs .  Peter moderates the Technovation podcast series. He speaks at conferences around the world. Follow him on Twitter @PeterAHigh.

Source

