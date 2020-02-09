2020 AFC Asian Champions League Hampered By Coronavirus Fears

CHOFU, JAPAN – JANUARY 28: FC Tokyo supporters cheer during the AFC Champions League play off … [+] between FC Tokyo and Ceres-Negros at Tokyo Stadium on January 28, 2020 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

When supporters of Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors turn up to watch their team play Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Asian Champions League on Wednesday night, they will have to remember their facemasks. Jeonbuk have asked supporters to wear a mask and will perform temperature checks before letting fans into the stadium. Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius won’t be allowed in.

This is just one of the measures that soccer clubs in Asia, and indeed around the world, are taking to try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Jeonbuk’s match against Yokohama F. Marinos, which pits the 2016 Asian Champions League winners against Ange Postecoglou’s slick-passing J.League champions, is probably the match of the round. But it is also only one of four matches on the East Asian side of the competition that will take place this week.

All four games involving Chinese sides in the first set of Asian Champions League group stage matches this week have been postponed until the end of April. Those fixtures include Beijing Guoan’s match against FC Seoul, which was cancelled despite Beijing Guoan already being on the South Korean island of Jeju for pre-season training. Games on Matchday Two and Matchday Three involving Chinese sides have also been postponed until May, with the exception of Beijing’s match against Thai side Chiangrai United which can go ahead as scheduled due to Beijing spending enough time outside of China ahead of the fixture.

An Asian Football Confederation source has told me that if the spread of the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be slowing down in the near future, the AFC will hold another emergency meeting with its member associations to discuss the matter.

China’s national team are also reportedly having talks with the AFC about the details of their World Cup qualification matches in March.

China’s domestic soccer season has unsurprisingly been postponed, currently until April, although it could be postponed further. Hong Kong-based soccer writer Jonathan White told the Football Today podcast that the CFA could possibly fit in all their fixtures by shortening or removing mid-season breaks and playing more mid-week fixtures.

As it is winter in China, many Chinese sides are out of the country on pre-season warm-weather tours in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and other locations. Wuhan Zall are one of those teams. They started their pre-season training in the south of China before flying to Spain for some friendly matches against European opposition. Their coach, Jose Gonzalez has stressed that they have been outside of the virus-hit Hubei Province since the start of January, far longer than the virus’s incubation period. But despite this, Russian side FC Kraznodar and Gibraltan side Europa Point have reportedly cancelled friendly matches against them.

There are worries that the coronavirus could affect the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and it has already affected Olympic qualification for China’s national women’s team. Their qualification group was originally supposed to be played in Wuhan, but was moved first to Nanjing, then to Australia, due to the virus outbreak.

China’s women spent two weeks in quarantine, meaning that their crunch match with Australia had to be postponed to later in February. China won their first game 6-1 against Thailand, but four of their players, including star midfielder Wang Shuang, were unable to travel to Australia due to their hometowns being under lockdown, The absence of those players could affect their Olympic hopes as failure to beat Australia would give them a much tougher match in the Olympic play-offs in March.

