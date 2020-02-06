2020 Ford GT Gets A Bit More Power And A Lot More Carbon

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition

Ford’s factory racing program for the third-generation GT wound to a close last October at the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. However, Multimatic is still building road-going GTs until at least 2022. To keep things interesting, Ford continues to tweak the GT with more performance and revised looks including the new Liquid Carbon edition.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition

For 2020, every GT gets a bump in output from a mere 647-hp to 660-hp along with a broader, flat torque curve for better responsiveness. In addition to some revised calibrations, Ford is using some new parts based on the limited-edition, track-only GT MK II. These include gallery-cooled pistons that get a spray of oil from below and a higher energy ignition system for improved combustion.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition

The airflow into the larger intercoolers has also been improved by 50% with reshaped ducts in the rear flying buttresses. Finally, exhausting the burnt gases is made more efficient and apparently better sounding with a new titanium exhaust system from Akrapovič.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition

Of course some customers will want observers to know that they have the latest and greatest edition of the GT, so there are two new visual schemes for 2020. The popular blue and orange Gulf Racing heritage livery has been updated with thin black lines now separating the two colors similar to the car that won the back to back 1968 and 1969 Le Mans races. The optional number has also been changed from the 9 used in the 1968 to the 6 used for 1969.

2020 Ford GT Gulf Racing Heritage Edition

The more impressive offering is the Liquid Carbon. A key part of the GT’s amazing performance is the carbon fiber structure that combines immense strength with light weight. However, looking at a regular painted GT, you would never know if it’s made of carbon or fiberglass. The Liquid Carbon GT is delivered free of pigment with just a special clear coat to protect that precious material. Since the carbon fiber is now fully visible, significantly more manual effort is required to ensure that the weaves are perfectly aligned on each body. As a result, production of the Liquid Carbon edition will be limited to about a dozen examples a year.

The normally optional carbon fiber wheels are standard on the Liquid Carbon GT and they are also available on the Gulf heritage model.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition

GT production is now about halfway through the planned run of 1,350 units with production slated to end in 2022. The first customer deliveries of the Liquid Carbon are expected this spring with a starting price of about $750,000.

