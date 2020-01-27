2020 Grammy Performers Highlight ‘Real Instruments’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January … [+] 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato sang, “I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar.” She wasn’t the only one.

It may be the digital age of music — rife with drum machines and samples streaming on Spotify — but you wouldn’t know it from watching this year’s Grammys. Performer after performer seemed anxious to let us know that they were likely in high school band.

There was of course Lizzo receiving her flute from a levitating glass case, supported by a full marching band; Lil Nas X strummed ukulele and touted the trumpet in between verses; Boyz II Men sang a cappella; while H.E.R. and Gary Clark Jr. ripped ferocious guitar solos. There was barely a synthesizer on stage — and we have the Prince tribute to thank for that.

Then there were the baffling number of piano ballads. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Tanya Tucker, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello all showed off their pipes alongside the 88 keys. While some of the songs were quite good, it brought the show’s momentum to a complete halt. I hate to ask “What were they thinking?” But what were they thinking?

There has always been a debate about playing “real” musical instruments versus their digital counterparts. It’s in fact a larger conversation about authenticity.

But one might think that the prevalence of electronic music in pop, dance and hip-hop for many years now has finally legitimized digital creativity. All over the world there are producers and DJs — from Diplo to Pharrell — who are celebrated for their creative genius, primarily using a laptop for self-expression. After all, hip-hop is today’s genre of popular music, and it’s musical foundation is centered around technology.

It’s hard to say exactly why artists were craving this aesthetic at this exact moment. Perhaps it’s viewed as an escape from our daily digital footprint, showcasing tools that require an old-school sense of discipline and practice. Perhaps it’s an opportunity to show a “different side” of an artist in front of a large television audience. Perhaps it’s because these instruments are actually becoming genuine sonic trends. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, as 2020 Grammy Educator Award recipient Mickey Smith Jr. explained backstage, the first step toward creative awakening is exposure. And kids around the world saw some pretty amazing performances across the orchestra last night.

Now we sit back and wait for the next Lizzo….

Source