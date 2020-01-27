Home Business 2020 Grammy Performers Highlight ‘Real Instruments’
Business

2020 Grammy Performers Highlight ‘Real Instruments’

written by Forbes January 27, 2020
2020 Grammy Performers Highlight ‘Real Instruments’
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January … [+] 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato sang, “I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar.” She wasn’t the only one.

It may be the digital age of music — rife with drum machines and samples streaming on Spotify — but you wouldn’t know it from watching this year’s Grammys. Performer after performer seemed anxious to let us know that they were likely in high school band.

There was of course Lizzo receiving her flute from a levitating glass case, supported by a full marching band; Lil Nas X strummed ukulele and touted the trumpet in between verses; Boyz II Men sang a cappella; while H.E.R. and Gary Clark Jr. ripped ferocious guitar solos. There was barely a synthesizer on stage — and we have the Prince tribute to thank for that.

Then there were the baffling number of piano ballads. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Tanya Tucker, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello all showed off their pipes alongside the 88 keys. While some of the songs were quite good, it brought the show’s momentum to a complete halt. I hate to ask “What were they thinking?” But what were they thinking?

There has always been a debate about playing “real” musical instruments versus their digital counterparts. It’s in fact a larger conversation about authenticity.

But one might think that the prevalence of electronic music in pop, dance and hip-hop for many years now has finally legitimized digital creativity. All over the world there are producers and DJs — from Diplo to Pharrell — who are celebrated for their creative genius, primarily using a laptop for self-expression. After all, hip-hop is today’s genre of popular music, and it’s musical foundation is centered around technology.

It’s hard to say exactly why artists were craving this aesthetic at this exact moment. Perhaps it’s viewed as an escape from our daily digital footprint, showcasing tools that require an old-school sense of discipline and practice. Perhaps it’s an opportunity to show a “different side” of an artist in front of a large television audience. Perhaps it’s because these instruments are actually becoming genuine sonic trends. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, as 2020 Grammy Educator Award recipient Mickey Smith Jr. explained backstage, the first step toward creative awakening is exposure. And kids around the world saw some pretty amazing performances across the orchestra last night.

Now we sit back and wait for the next Lizzo….

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bond God: Time To Sell Junk Bonds

December 12, 2019

A Tale Of Two Booths: Do’s and Don’ts...

December 11, 2019

What’s For Dinner? For Hammerhead Sharks, It’s Family!

January 15, 2020

Getting Involved: 14 Tips To Help You Decide...

December 2, 2019

Scientifically Backed Ways To Cultivate Gratitude To Change...

December 31, 2019

How To Watch Or Live Stream Bellator 238

January 25, 2020

How to Use Tools to Determine Which Content...

January 14, 2020

GDP Dropped For China And U.S. Amid Trade...

January 2, 2020

WWE’s Early Frontrunners For The WrestleMania 36 Main...

January 14, 2020

What If The Democrats Held A Debate And...

December 16, 2019

Leave a Comment