2020 Intimacy Survey Finds Tinder Most Used Dating App In COVID-19 Era

Americans are sitting at home. They’re in quarantine. The “social distancing” laws smother the land. In any other era, dating would seem impossible. You can’t meet and greet romantically from a minimum distance of six feet.

Fortunately, this is the age of dating apps — when most people searching for love are very accustomed to using social media to seek out new partners and friends. A fresh study from a popular condom manufacturer that coincided with the onset of Coronavirus found Tinder on top as the most popular option for current users.

The 2020 SKYN Condoms Sex & Intimacy Survey was not designed to examine the current or post-COVID-19 world. Its data gathering and results just happened to take place while the global pandemic was getting its boots on and heading out from Wuhan.

According to Skyn, 39% of respondents used Tinder over its rivals to find love. Generation Z folks said they were more likely than Millennials to use that swipe-happy app (48% to 36%). Trailing Tinder in the dating app race were Match.com (33%) and Bumble (19%).

Though the polling for the Skyn survey was taking place during the early stages of the Coronavirus pandemic — with the results emerging just as the early indications of its seriousness hit the U.S. press — its results should be examined cautiously amidst our current isolation protocols. Put simply, dating apps look to be the only game in town right now. That wasn’t the case as recently as early March.

A general question about the intimacy of social media found 66% of those asked agreeing that dating apps take away from the personal touch of meeting someone. More Midwesterners (39%) disagreed with that sentiment compared to would-be lovers from the West (34%), the Northeast (34%) and the south (32%).

With social media apps ruling the world right now as the only allowable way to make contact with new partners, it would be fascinating to see those numbers run again.

