2020 iPhone Alert As Four ‘New’ Apple iPhone Designs Revealed

Given everything we already know about 2020 iPhone 12 line-up you should be very excited indeed. It’s Apple’s biggest iPhone overhaul in generations. But new information reveals there’s just one problem: their designs.

2020 iPhone 12 concept appears to be more ambitious than Apple’s plans.

Apple iPhone 12: Everything We Know So Far [Updated]

Apple’s greatest challenge with the iPhone 12 range will be its design. Inside, the new phones contain a series of radical upgrades, but respected Japanese site Mac Otakara has revealed the new models may be even more familiar than anyone wanted alongside changes that will raise concerns.

Citing information from an Apple Chinese supplier, Mac Otakara states that the iPhone 12 range will look like the iPhone 11 series and, by extension, the iPhone XS line-up and iPhone X. The site also states that Apple will retain a bezel roughly equivalent to current models while the phones will become thinner, a reversal of the company’s recent trend of adding thickness to improve battery life.

Mac Otakara’s source confirms the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro will be replaced by a larger 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max’s successor stepping up to 6.7-inches. Both phones will be “slightly longer” than their predecessors with the latter also being 10% thinner at 7.4mm which asks questions about battery capacity – especially with power-sucking 5G being the only option.

2020 iPhone 12 design will have a notch but this concept is largely correct with new flatter, … [+] sharper edges

Mac Otakara also reports that Apple will deliver two midrange iPhone 12 models (not to be confused with the imminent iPhone SE2) which will be 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches, with the former being smaller than the iPhone 8, due to its significantly smaller bezels. Both midrangers will have dual cameras like the iPhone 11, but see a jump from LCD to OLED displays.

The Good News

While the similarity of the iPhone 12 range to past designs and the reduction in thickness will raise concerns, Mac Otakara does say they will be tweaked to come in line with the design language of iPad Pro. This means sharper, flatter edges, which have long been requested by Apple fans seeking a return to the feel of the iPhone 4.

Moreover, the exterior of Apple’s new iPhones should pale into insignificance when coupled with the other hotly tipped upgrades tipped for the line-up. These include a long-range 3D primary camera, new 120Hz iPhone ProMotion displays, performance which could match the Macbook Pro and even an in-display Touch ID fingerprint reader to work alongside Face ID. Which of these features will hit the midrange models, however, remains to be seen.

Apple Sale Alert: AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone 11, MacBook Pro Best Deals [Updated]

