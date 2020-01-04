2020 Is A Big ‘Year Of Planets.’ Here’s When To See Mars, Saturn, Jupiter And Venus At Their Best

Images of the planets in our solar system taken by NASA spacecraft are grouped together to show … [+] (from top to bottom) Mercury, Venus, Earth and its moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

If you’ve never seen one of the solar system’s outer planets shine brightly in the night sky, 2020 is the year to get yourself a small telescope. Here’s why:

Three planets will reach “opposition” (when Earth passes between it and the Sun) and shine extra-bright: Mars, Saturn and Jupiter

It’s a “year of Venus” since the inner planet is a bright object in the west after sunset for most of the first half of 2020. Consequently, it will often be seen close to a crescent Moon in the post-sunset sky.

There will be a lot of focus on Mars as four spacecraft launch this coming summer.

There will be a rare “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn when the two planets will appear just 0.06º apart. It’s a once-every-20-years event.

It’s a big year for Mars, which comes into opposition. That means a launch window opens for … [+] spacecraft to make the long journey—and four space agencies plan to take advantage.

Why 2020 is ‘Year of Mars’

It’s an especially important year for Mars, which swings close to Earth in 2020, thereby opening a biannual launch window. If NASA, ESA/Roscosmos, China’s CNSA and the UAE miss their scheduled launches of spacecraft to Mars this summer—when the journey is relatively short—they’ll have to wait until 2022 and the next “year of Mars.”

Here’s your planet-gazing calendar for 2020

February 16-March 10, 2020 – Mercury in retrograde: the inner planet will appear to move “backwards” for a few weeks, though it’s merely a line-of-sight illusion caused by normal orbital mechanics. It’s the first of three such “events” in 2020 (though only astrologers will get excited about this one).

February 18 and 19, 2020 – a crescent moon will occult Mars, then Jupiter, as seen from North America, just after sunset.

February 27, 2020 – Venus will shine brightly beside a crescent moon after sunset.

March 30 and 31, 2020 – Mars, Jupiter and Saturn appear close together before dawn in a pretty planetary grouping.

March 24, 2020 – the “greatest elongation” of Venus : this is the highest in the night sky Venus will get in 2020.

July 14, 2020 – Jupiter reaches opposition: the giant planet will look at its brightest and best for all of 2020.

July 17, 2020 – NASA’s Mars 2020 mission to Mars scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41 and land in Jezero crater on Mars on 18 February 2021.

June 18-July 12, 2020 – Mercury in retrograde for the second time in 2020.

July 20, 2020 – Saturn reaches opposition: the ringed planet will look at its brightest and best for all of 2020.

Saturn is by far the solar system's most photogenic planet, and in this latest Hubble Space Telescope snapshot it is especially so because Saturn's magnificent ring system is near its maximum tilt toward Earth (which was in 2017).

NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC) and the OPAL Team, and J. DePasquale (STScI)

July 23, 2020: China’s Huoxing-1 (HX-1) mission to Mars scheduled to launch from Hainan, China.

July 26, 2020: ESA’s and Roscosmos’s ExoMars mission to Mars scheduled to launch from Baikonur, Kazakhstan (landing 19 March 2021)

July will also see the launch of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Hope Mars Mission, the first planetary science mission by an Arab-Islamic country.

October 13, 2020 – Mars at opposition: the red planet will look at its brightest and best for all of 2020, and the best since 2003.

October 14 -November 3, 2020 – Mercury in retrograde for the third time in 2020.

December 21, 2020 – A “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn: on the the exact date of the winter solstice, the two planets will appear just 0.06º apart right after sunset. It’s not happened since the year 2000 and won’t happen again until 2040.

Wishing you wide eyes and clear skies.

