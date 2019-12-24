2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country – For Those That Want Utility Without An SUV

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

For give me for continuing to beat this dead horse, but as the satirical posters in many offices say, the beatings will continue until morale improves. I am a fan of station wagons and I think for the vast majority of people that crossovers and smaller SUVs, they are a far better choice. The American car buying populace (with the exception of automotive writers) largely disagrees with me. Nonetheless, one of my favorite cars that I drove in 2019 was a station wagon, the Volvo V60 Cross Country.

My wife and I have owned station wagons for much of the past two decades and appreciated them most of the same reasons I liked this Volvo. I like to drive cars. I prefer the driving dynamics of vehicle with a lower center of gravity, and I’m not fond of maneuvering big battleships around. But I also appreciate the utility of being able to easily get larger loads into the back of the car when I need to without compromising the aspects of car driving. I also don’t have a need to tow anything.

The station wagon, which is effectively a sedan with an extended roofline and a tailgate, gives me all of that. A close second is the hatchback, which is what we currently have in the garage. I’ve driven Volvo’s bigger V90 wagon the past, and while I like it a lot, the V60 more modest midsize dimensions are better suited to my needs as a fifty-something empty-nester. It still has an ample enough back seat to carry a couple of adults such as either both kids, or one of the kids and their partners.

Volvo offers the V60 in two forms, the traditional station wagon, and the slightly elevated Cross Country which I got to drive for a week. The Cross Country branding is Volvo’s take on faux crossover wagon pioneered by the Subaru Outback. It’s most director competitor today in terms of size and market segment is the Audi A4 AllRoad which is almost exactly the same size.

The Cross Country sits about 2.5-inches taller than the standard V60 and like other similar machines adds plastic cladding to the wheel arches but otherwise keeps the usual fake skid plate trim often added to give them a more rugged off-road ready appearance to a minimum. The V60 is one of the best looking cars on the road today and takes great advantage of the brand’s signature style from nose to tail.

The standard V60 offers two engine options, both based on Volvo’s 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder, the 254-hp turbocharged T5 or the 316-hp T6 which adds a supercharger to the mix. The Cross Country is only available with the T5 and frankly that’s just fine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is the only gearbox available and it sends torque to all corners through a standard all-wheel-drive system.

The Cross Country isn’t a vehicle for chasing Jeep Wranglers through canyons and over boulders, but it does give the driver some extra capability when the weather gets rough or if you need to follow a trail to a cabin. A driver selectable off-road mode, changes the programming of the AWD to help avoid getting stuck and it also activates the hill descent control. For those not familiar, HDC uses the brake actuator for the traction and stability control to manage the vehicle’s speed to about 10 mph or less when descending steep grades so the driver can just focus on steering.

In the cabin, the Cross Country is identical to the standard V60 and not really different from the larger 90 series cars either. Aside from the Sensus infotainment system, that’s not a bad thing at all. While Sensus isn’t the most intuitive infotainment interface on the market, at least the performance has improved over the years since it debuted on the XC90. I don’t like having to use the touchscreen to adjust the temperature or fan speed,

Considering that the loaded Cross Country I drove ended up just shy of $57,000, you would expect it to have great materials and fit and finish and as usual, Volvo delivers. The Birch light metallic exterior was paired with the Blond leather and charcoal interior finish. That light leather looks great, but it’s probably not the best choice if you’ll be transporting kids or dogs, but Volvo does offer a number of darker combinations. If a vehicle is going to have wood trim inside, I’m definitely in favor of the open-pore veneers found in this Volvo than some of the high-gloss finishes that often end up looking more like 1970s plastic wood.

The 23.2 cubic feet available for cargo behind the back seats is not exceptional, but plenty for four people’s stuff for a road trip. With the seats folded, the volume more than doubles to 50.1 cubic feet.

At 3,764-pounds, the Volvo is lighter than the A4 AllRoad and 350-pounds lighter than the XC60 that Volvo builds on this same platform. The turbo-4 proves to be completely up to the task of propelling the V60 even with the extra plastic tacked on. While I’d prefer the standard wagon, I’d definitely choose this elevated version over the even taller XC60. It’s handling is surprisingly nimble and it offers good ride quality even over Michigan roads.

I thoroughly enjoyed driving this car in good weather and bad. It was equipped with the full suite of Volvo’s current driver assist offerings including Pilot Assist. This system that adds lane centering to the adaptive cruise control has also improved in performance since I first tried it several years back on the XC90. However, its ability to steer at highway speeds is limited, which means that it will often still drift out of the lane on some highway curves. This is absolutely not a hands-off or eyes-off system.

The active park assist system works well enough, but it is slow both to recognize an available space and then maneuver into it. In a crowded parking lot, you will likely find yourself annoying other drivers as they wait to continue trolling for an empty space. Any competent parker will be able to get into a space in considerably less time.

The V60 Cross Country has an EPA rating of 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. During my evaluation period I averaged a reasonable 24 mpg. The Cross Country starts at $46,740 delivered and mine had an extra $10,000 in options. The front-drive V60 wagon starts at about $5,500 less. Unfortunately, you can only get AWD on the Polestar-engineered V60, so if you want that extra traction, you’ll have to go for the taller version. But if you do need some extra towing capability or ground clearance, or you just like to sit higher, the XC60 may be your better choice. That said, I’d still choose the Cross Country over the XC60 if I were spending my money because I have no need for those features.

