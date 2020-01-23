Home Technology 23andMe Lays Off 14% Of Workforce Amid Declining DNA Test Sales
Technology

written by Forbes January 23, 2020
The 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Gift Lounge - Day 1

A 23andMe testing kit.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for LARAS

Topline: DNA and health testing giant 23andMe said it laid off 100 people—14% of its workforce—on Thursday as the company struggles with declining DNA testing kit sales. 

  • The layoffs were company-wide, but did not impact its therapeutics arm, which is developing new drugs through a partnership with U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant GSK, according to Business Insider.
  • In the near term, 23andMe will focus on its core business: selling DNA kits to customers and drug development, CNBC reported.
  • In an interview with CNBC, CEO Anne Wojcicki said declining sales “surprised” her and might have to do with worries about privacy as customers grow concerned about where their health data is going and if law enforcement has access to it. 
  • In 2018, 23andMe generated $475 million in revenue from 5 million customers, but it has yet to turn a profit.

Key background: 23andMe analyzes saliva samples and allows customers to see their family ancestry as well as a map of health risks for certain diseases. Investors have valued the company at $2.5 million, according to Pitchbook, and it has raised $792 million in venture capital from Google, New Enterprise Associates, Genentech, among others.

Tangent: Wojcicki has an estimated 30% stake in 23andMe, making her net worth $690 million, according to Forbes estimates.

Further reading: Read Forbes’ June 2019 profile of the company.

