3 Geography Lessons From The Super Bowl

Like millions of people around the world, I watched the Super Bowl. It actually was a good game for football fans and the casual viewer. I enjoyed the halftime show, but the commercials were somewhat depressing at times. I remember watching past Super Bowl commercials to be entertained and to escape the challenges of the day. I suppose it is a sign of the times, but I digress. The primary objective of this article is to highlight three geography errors that I noted during the lead-up or aftermath of the Super Bowl.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform … [+] while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The first geographic error highlights something that I noticed after Hurricane Maria. There are a number of people that do not understand that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and that people who live there are U.S. citizens. For this reason, I have been baffled on why the response from a hurricane would be any different for them than Texas or Florida. The Politico article at this link analyses different responses to recent hurricane disasters in Texas and Puerto Rico, respectively. The Super Bowl halftime show featured Jennifer Lopez who was born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents. At one point during the show, Lopez wore a Puerto Rican flag as Bruce Springsteen’s iconic song “Born in the U.S.A’ was played. Some people on social media through a whining fit. Many of the posts and tweets were critical of her showing a Cuban flag. Umm, hello, it was a Puerto Rican flag. To carry the geography lesson forward, the other featured halftime performer was Shakira who was born in Colombia. Her paternal grandfather immigrated to Colombia from Lebanon. Finally, the next time you have some free time, explore the lyrics and intent of Springsteen’s song, “Born in the U.S.A.”

The second geographic error is related to where Kansas City is located. President Trump tweeted congratulatory remarks to the Chiefs with a nod to Kansas but no mention of Missouri. It was quickly removed and replaced with the same tweet with Missouri instead. To be fair, Kansas City does identify with both states. According to the KChistory.org website, “Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri remain two separately incorporated cities but together, along with a number of other cities and suburbs, are part of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.”

A group of 14 investors, including (John) McCoy, formed the Town Company in 1838 to buy up property along the riverfront. This area included Westport Landing and in 1850 was incorporated as the Town of Kansas. City founders derived the name from the Kansas, or Kaw, River which was named for the Kansa Indians. The state of Missouri then incorporated the area as the City of Kansas in 1853 and renamed it Kansas City in 1889. John McCoy’s settlement, the old town of Westport, was annexed by Kansas City, Missouri, on December 2, 1897. During this time, other settlements were developing across the river on the Kansas side in Wyandotte County. Some of these small towns incorporated as Kansas City, Kansas in 1872. KChistory.org website

I visited Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri a few years ago as my family continued my wife’s mission of seeing a baseball game in every Major League city. The football stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is adjacent to the baseball stadium.

Skyline of Kansas City, Missouri with Interstate 10 (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal … [+] Images Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The third geographic error is rather subtle and frankly kind of picky so I definitely understand if you give me a big “eye roll” on this one. The Super Bowl was played in Hard Rock Stadium. I visited the stadium a few years ago with my family to watch my alma mater, Florida State University, play the University of Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The stadium is in Miami Gardens, Florida and is the home of the University of Miami football team and the Miami Dolphins. Miami Gardens is a city north of Miami with a population of over 100,000 people. Technically speaking, the Super Bowl was not played in Miami. It was played in Miami Gardens. I know, I know. It is in the Metropolitan Miami area.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: A view of the Hard Rock Stadium sign with confetti in Super Bowl LIV … [+] at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)