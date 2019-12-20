3 Holiday Spending And Budgeting Tips – From Kids, For Kids!

We’ve finished shopping and wrapping holiday presents in my house, but many Americans will be hitting the stores this weekend to buy for all the loved ones on their list.

For parents, holiday shopping is the ideal time to talk to your kids about money – the importance of budgeting, the slippery slope of overspending, and the joy that can come from spending on others instead of yourself.

Recently, Bank of America hosted a holiday shopping event and financial education workshop for middle school students from DREAM Charter School in East Harlem, New York. The students were chosen based on their strong academic and attendance during the first semester of the school year.

Students from DREAM Charter School holiday shopping as part of a financial education exercise in … [+] Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

The Better Money Habits lesson focused in particular on the importance of budgeting and planning ahead when shopping for holiday gifts. They also discussed topics like anticipating unexpected costs like taxes when shopping on a limited allowance.

At the event, students were given a $25 allowance to shop for a classmate in Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, which featured more than 170 holiday vendors selling toys, books, puzzles, and accessories. The day concluded with a reflection on what they learned about spending, saving, and sharing, followed by a gift exchange.

During the event, Bank of America collected holiday spending and budgeting tips for kids, by kids.

Tip #1: It’s not the price tag that counts

Sixth-grader Alejandro Martinez says, “One piece of advice when you’re shopping – always lookout for the cheapest amount – the cheapest thing. If you really know the person and like them, get something you know they would really like and appreciate. And if you can’t afford the one thing that you picked out, try to get something similar to that.”

Tip #2: Don’t get discouraged if you don’t have a lot to spend

Ava Fortson, a seventh-grader, says, “A tip I have for shopping for family and friends is that the little things matter and even if you’re on a budget, you can still have a great gift.”

Tip #3: Set a budget and stick to it!

Seventh-grader Enver Radoncic says, “Base your budget on the amount of cash you have, and that is what you would use to buy gifts. Basically, this will save some of your money, but at the same time allow you to use the correct amount to buy your family and friends what they want.”

Connie Verducci, Market Executive at Bank of America in New York City, led the event and said, “The holiday season can be a difficult time for anyone to make smart spending decisions, including our youth. At Bank of America, we’re committed to helping people of all ages build their financial know-how, whether through financial education events like today’s lesson and shopping exercises with these promising East Harlem students or through our free Better Money Habits program.”

Eve Colavito, DREAM’s Chief Education Officer, was also at the event. “We encourage our students every day to ‘dream big,’” Colavito said. “Our mission is to level the playing field for our students, and a fundamental way to do that is to ensure proficiency in financial literacy. Learning these skills in a setting where they are also giving gifts to others is a fantastic experience that the students will take with them.”

There are only a few shopping days left, so there’s not much time left for planning and budgeting. But I agree with the kids’ advice and I’ll add my own: Whatever you spend this year, make a note of it and use it to plan your holiday budget next year. You can even get a head start by dividing the amount you spent this year by twelve and transferring that amount from your checking account to savings each month during 2020. By setting aside funds early, you can avoid last-minute financial stress next year.

