3 Milwaukee Bucks’ Lineups To Know

Throughout his tenure as the Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach, Mike Budenholzer prefers to find a groove with his team. That includes play style, defensive strategy and rotations.

One harsh criticism, that even Budenholzer has acknowledged, is that he’s sometimes slow to adjust and react to his opponent’s tailor-made game plans. In the past, his team has been pushed to the brink of a loss before he alters his strategies.

Take the game at the Indiana Pacers on February 12th, 2019 for example. The Pacers were killing the Bucks’ signature drop coverage and jumped out to a 86-76 lead with about nine-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Budenholzer finally had enough and implemented his switching defense which helped spark a 30-11 run and a nine-point victory.

In his second-year in Milwaukee, he has shown a greater willingness to make adjustments earlier and get creative with his lineups. Nobody will ever mistaken him for the mad scientist that is Mike D’Antoni, but Budenholzer is stepping further outside his comfort zone.

This artistry is sometimes demonstrated by the lineups Budenholzer runs out in certain games. Here are some of the common, and not so common, Bucks’ lineups you should know:

The All-Bench Unit

I’m not going to lie, the all-bench unit drives me absolutely bonkers. During live games it seems as though Milwaukee is constantly tripping over their own feet when they sit all their starters at the same time, but the numbers tell a different story.

Considering the Bucks are more likely to lead by 20 or more points than any other scoring margin, it’s important to weed out the oudles of garbage-time minutes they’ve racked up this season. For that, we head to Cleaning the Glass.

The Bucks have trotted out an all-bench unit for 481 of their nearly 5000 non-garbage time possessions this season. And they haven’t sucked.

Yes, the Bucks unsurprisingly struggle to put the ball in the basket when their best offensive players are on the bench; scoring just 103.3 points per 100 possessions (the Golden State Warriors have the NBA’s worst offensive rating at 103.8), but they lock their opponent down on the opposite end by allowing just 103.2 points per 100 possessions.

Not sucking may seem like a low bar, but there’s solid logic behind it. Milwaukee has the fourth-best net rating when they have three starters on the court and the first best when they have four and five starters out there. If they can blitz teams for the other 43ish minutes and survive the small amount of time their bench units are out there—that’s a huge win.

Donte DiVincenzo At Point Guard

The team’s emergency point guard, Donte DiVincenzo has received a good amount of run at the 1 this season. After spending just two percent of his time there in 2018-19, nearly a third of all his non-garbage time minutes come running the offense this year.

The most commonly-used lineup took place when Eric Bledsoe was sidelined with an injury for eight games in the middle of December and DiVincenzo got a lot of run with the other four starters. Remarkably, the arrangement of DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez has a -6.7 net rating. That’s a stark contrast to the Bucks’ +14.5 net rating in all minutes with DiVincenzo at point guard.

Small sample size is definitely in play when we’re breaking down lineups at this magnitude. One bad performance (see the Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers) can greatly sway the results.

It will be interesting to see if DiVincenzo continues to get time at point guard when everyone is healthy. Right now, he’s filling in for an injured George Hill and is getting quality point time behind Bledsoe.

As it stands, DiVincenzo lacks the skills to become a lead ball-handler. When opponents crank up the pressure, he struggles to initiate the offense in a timely manner. He’s also not one who can create off the bounce (yet); something a traditional point guard can do. That doesn’t mean these barriers can’t be lifted as time goes on, but right now his skills don’t equate to heavy minutes at point guard.

Giannis At Center

Here’s the lineup everybody loves to love. Placed firmly on a pedestal, Giannis at center lineups can seemingly make babies laugh, cure cancer and anything in between. And for good reason.

When Budenholzer has trotted out his version of the Warriors’ infamous death lineup, the Bucks smoke anybody and everybody. They’re extremely efficient at scoring the basketball with an offensive rating of 119.4—dwarfing the Dallas Maverick’s league-leading 115.9 offensive rating. Oh, and team’s can’t score on them either with a defensive rating of 94.1.

When you do the math, that means these alignments outscore their opponents by 25.3 points per 100 possessions. An illegal type of sorcery, to be sure.

When Budenholzer trots out the MVP at center, he almost always surrounds him with four shooters—some combination of George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo, Kyle Korver, Khris Middleton, Sterling Brown and even a little Eric Bledsoe. This opens up the court and allows these configurations to generate a freakin’ 44 percent of their shots within four feet of the hoop (the Bucks as a team take 36.3 percent of their overall shots from this area, ranking ninth in the NBA).

The only downfall is these lineups aren’t used often enough. Budenholzer has only called on these arrangements for 382 possessions this season—about seven percent of the time. As low as that may seem, it’s already nearly double the number of possessions Antetokounmpo played at center all of last season. Maybe he’s saving it for the postseason. Maybe he isn’t head over heels in love like the rest of us. Only time will tell.

