3 Proven Ways To Find A Technical Co-Founder Quickly

Can you build a startup on your own? You sure can, although research shows the chances of your startup succeeding are much higher with a co-founder. Especially for non-technical founders, co-founders with programming knowledge and skills not only take the responsibility of product development but also play a big role in attracting investors, building and leading a technical team.

If you’re having a hard time finding a co-founder, here are 3 proven ways that can quickly get you in front of the right people.

1. Start With A Partnership

Entrepreneurs typically spend more time with their co-founders than they do with their families. For this reason, pitching strangers a co-founding role will rarely work. Just like family members, co-founders cannot be recruited. Ideally, you have had a personal and working relationship, share interests and have complementary skills.

In my experience, one of the most effective ways for finding a co-founder without burning stages is by hiring the person and using the first few months to evaluate and get acquainted with each other before proposing to turn the partnership into a co-founding relationship.

Co-founders are entrepreneurs just like you; they have ideas and visions of their own. To consider committing their resources to an existing startup, they’ll want to make sure it’s the best next chapter of their lives. This evaluation period can take time.

Making startup progress while building and strengthening a relationship with a potential co-founder is a two for one deal. Even if things don’t work out, you would have already built startup value which will make it significantly easier to attract a future partner who is open to taking the role of a co-founder.

2. Use Traction To Your Advantage

A platform like Product Hunt has hundreds of thousands of startup founders and enthusiasts around the world with different interests and backgrounds. Every day, hundreds of entrepreneurs share their products with the world to gather feedback and attract users.

Launching your startup on platforms and communities like Product Hunt and Indie Hackers helps you connect with potential co-founders and many key stakeholders like partners, investors, mentors and influencers.

Your job is to use this traction to your advantage by sharing your story and seeking interests. One of the benefits of using vibrant startup communities is the support members are willing to give passionate entrepreneurs whether they are interested in working with you or not. Members will help you spread the word quickly.

3. Document And Share Your Journey

Sharing your startup journey is beneficial in many ways. One of its advantages is building a community around your mission. In fact, Product Hunt started when its founder Ryan Hoover tweeted his idea and asked entrepreneurs for feedback. This not only served as a form of validation but also, it connected him with people who expressed interest in helping him build and launch the product.

You can document your startup journey in many ways. A good strategy is to start a blog on your site for sharing tips and insights about your space while updating readers on your progress. This strategy will help you build organic traffic through search engine ranking while attracting key stakeholders like co-founders, investors and future customers.

Finally, it’s important to note that launching and running a startup on your own is better than a bad co-founding relationship that sinks a startup before it even has time to prove its viability and potential. Even though co-founders are proven to contribute significantly to the success of a startup, you can still build a growing venture as a solo founder. This is to say entrepreneurs should be careful who they work with. You’ll know when the person is right. Don’t force it.

