3 Visualization Techniques That Actually Work For Business

Can you visualize your way to success? Mandy Barbee, transformation, healing expert and founder of Palladium Mind, says yes.

Just a few decades ago, mindset practice in a business setting wasn’t as accepted as it is today. Now that it’s more widely accepted to merge not only our hard skills with soft skills – we are seeing an uptick in company cultures that are embracing mindset work. And for that, I am grateful. We have known that the use of visualization has been a key factor in the careers of professional athletes, celebrities, musicians, etc., as well as business.

Even so, there are still a lot of skeptics out there who ask “Yeah, but does it work?” and that’s why I reached out to Mandy. I wanted to get her thoughts on how we can use visualization in a business setting and have it actually work. Here are her top three techniques for using visualization for success.

1. See It In Color

Basic visualization for success means taking a task (like presenting your organization’s annual performance to the board) and mentally rehearsing it happening well. You can amplify the benefits of this practice by making the visualization more vivid which will trigger the reward circuit of your brain. “First, set a timer for 2 minutes at the start of your day and begin to visualize your success. Then, take the image or movie of your goal being achieved and refine the scenes, making them crystal clear. Tune up the color and improve the brightness” says Barbee. “Make the movie bigger, bring it closer – you can even step into it. Then adjust any sounds you imagine so that they’re pleasing to the ear. Check out the positive feelings, emotions, and sensations present then make them more full.”

“When I decided to grow my business, I would visualize getting a ‘yes’ from my ideal clients with extreme detail of color and clarity. I knew the color of that person’s hair, his age, how many kids he had, what kept him up at night. I knew how he would feel when we were completing the work. I did the same for my ideal-fit female client. Adding that vibrant color and clarity to my visualization made me more decisive and excited to push ahead when I had been putting this off. Once I did, it became the reason my company doubled its revenue last year,” Barbee said.

The takeaway here is that when you’re using critical thinking or analysis, bigger goals can feel overwhelming. But when you connect with a goal that’s 5x bigger, and 5x as vivid, it becomes more compelling and even more rewarding to accomplish so you activate your “desire” as well as your problem solving.

2. Let Hindsight Be 20/20

Time is the one thing we all want more of but can’t buy, and it’s a precious resource when it comes to goal achievement. Gaining visibility of how time is spent can bring awareness to the way it is being leaked or wasted relative to your highest objectives.

“Set aside 3-5 minutes at the end of your day to gain insight through hindsight: Take 5 to 10 deep breaths, close your eyes, and see yourself going through the activities of your day from the beginning to end. Observe what happened and what didn’t happen. Did you tackle your To Do list or let someone else’s urgent need take precedence? What moments were planned? What activities were unintentional? Did you do an impromptu Facebook Live when you should’ve been working on a spreadsheet? How did you respond to changes as they arose?” asks Barbee.

“By recognizing where decisions are happening and where they’re not happening, you create big opportunities. We all have ample time, we just waste it sometimes!” Barbee reminds us. “Truly seeing how you spend the time you do have will help you make decisions that support your long term objectives instead of sabotaging them.”

3. Cultivate A “Multi-View” Around Challenges

The way we define a problem influences the solutions we will find, and seeing problems from all angles gives you a leg up to successfully solving them. Teams do this by brainstorming, and by adopting rules of operation that embrace every idea as having merit. “Being curious-not-critical is one way you can grow your individual ability to see problems clearly from many angles as they arise throughout your day,” says Barbee. Curiosity is a natural entry point to the more relaxed alpha brain wave function, where rich creative problem solving capabilities emerge, and constrained analysis rests.

“To get to that relaxed state, spend about ten minutes doing the following: Change your environment by taking a break from your desk. Center yourself and relax your body with some deep breathing. Then ask yourself one question about the challenge at hand. ‘What opportunities exist for me in this situation?’ To make this even easier, you can give your critical mind a useful task, too: redirect it to question what limitations of the current situation are real, and which are presumed,” advises Barbee.

“I used this technique myself last year when a prospective client wasn’t open to my offer at first—even though I knew I could help them. By stepping back, opening my viewpoint, and focusing on possibility, I discovered the real problem: a higher-value and higher-service offer was required in order to help this person feel supported. We collaborated to bring that into being two days later. It helped them have a 5 star experience and helped me grow my bottom line,” shared Barbee.

Give visualization a try and watch your business change!

