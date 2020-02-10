3 Ways BTS Has Made History On The Pop Chart In 2020

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE.) Jungkook of BTS … [+] performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

2020 is only a month and a half old at this point (not even, in fact), and for the most part, it has been a relatively quiet period on the Billboard charts, except for a few surprises, such as Eminem’s new No. 1 album and the unexpected ascent of Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which is sure to go down as one of the biggest successes by the time this year wraps.

On the Pop Songs chart, a radio-only list that ranks the most-played tracks on top 40/pop stations every week, Post Malone and Maroon 5 have led the way, but further down on the tally, BTS has quietly made history in more than one way in just the past few weeks.

Here are three ways BTS’s “Make It Right” has already made history on the Pop Songs chart this year.

Second-Longest-Charting K-Pop Song

When discussing whether or not an album or song performed well on the charts, there are two metrics that are commonly discussed: peak position and tenure on the tally. One shows that there was, at least for a short time, intense interest in the release, while the other proves sustained popularity. The success of BTS’s “Make It Right” should be highlighted by how long it has been present on the Pop Songs chart.

The Korean/English cut has now spent a lucky 13 weeks on the list, which is longer than some tracks shared by the biggest names in America can muster. The tune ranks as the second-longest-charting K-pop single in Pop Songs history, coming in behind only Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” which once spent 19 frames somewhere on the chart.

“Make It Right” entered 2020 as a track that had performed well on the list, but now with over a month of additional frames on the Pop Songs chart, it’s only being beaten by one other K-pop release.

Third-Highest-Charting K-Pop Song

As time has passed, “Make It Right” has climbed and fallen, but the general trend seems to be pointing upward for the catchy tune. The track has hit a new peak this frame, lifting to No. 24. That might not be a particularly lofty placement for some pop stars who are used to dominating radio waves in the U.S., but for BTS, it’s huge.

The track is now the band’s best-performing on the Pop Songs chart, and it comes in third among all K-pop cuts. Just a few weeks ago, it was tied for fourth place, but it just recently jumped over two releases to change the ranking of the Korean-language singles that have risen the highest.

Double-Digit Weeks On The Chart

Before 2020 rolled around, “Make It Right” was still special among K-pop cuts, as very few have been able to reach the Pop Songs chart at all. In doing so, it joined a group of fewer than 10 such releases, but this year, it’s managed to enter an even more exclusive club. BTS’s smash is one of only four Korean-language tunes that have held on and spent at least double-digit frames on the chart.

