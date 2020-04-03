3 Ways Starbucks Will Emerge From COVID-19 Stronger Than Before

CHINA – 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration the American multinational chain Starbucks Coffee … [+] logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

That which does not kill us makes us stronger, especially when caffeine is involved. Nowhere is this statement more true than in the case of Starbucks.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Starbucks was like almost every other retailer. It too was grappling with and asking itself tough questions about its omnichannel future. What the future Starbucks experience should and could look like was a question still searching for an answer.

However, unlike many of its retail brethren, Starbucks has also always had far-reaching experiments running in the background. Concepts like electronic payments, mobile apps, pickup-only stores, third-party delivery networks, and more have always been working parts of its omnichannel vernacular far ahead of its contemporaries.

Now, with COVID-19, these experiments are starting to pay off and ultimately they, combined with the timing of the outbreak, will be what unshackle Starbucks from the debts of legacy operations, architectures, generational differences, and consumer expectations that hang like an albatross around the neck of so many other, less skillful retailers (e.g. Macy’s).

Starbucks will emerge from COVID-19 stronger and better than it ever has been before for three key reasons:

1. COVID-19 forces all generations to think digital first

For years, Starbucks has always had one of the best omnichannel retail experiences. The Starbucks mobile app was one of the first deployments to bring “choose your own adventure” (my quotes) retail to life. The ability to preload money on the Starbucks mobile app opened up a world of unlimited options for the average Starbucks customer.

Customers could pay electronically, they could customize their drink orders on their phones, and they could order ahead from just about anywhere — from the driveway of their homes to standing in line, eight people deep, at an actual Starbucks (which is a great party trick, by the way).

As far back as 2017, studies have indicated that as many as 30% of all Starbucks transactions occurred via its mobile app. Sounds like a lot, right?

Wrong.

It still means 70% of Starbucks consumers pay like they are sitting on the front porch of an old fashioned Bartles & Jaymes commercial. According to a 2018 Bain study, for instance, over 80% of Chinese consumers use some form of electronic payment. The delta between 30% and 80% is about as wide as a wombat.

Getting this remaining 70% is big money for Starbucks, too. In 2019, Starbucks held nearly $1.6 billion in prepaid deposits for its mobile app and loyalty cards. Calculate this figure, assuming Starbucks could get everyone to go mobile, and it soon balloons to $5.3 billion in everyday deposits that essentially also act as an interest-free loan. That’s a deposit figure that is higher than many banks and a loan that could pay for a lot of innovation or capital improvements down the line as well.

More on that last point now.

2. COVID-19 is a pickup-only store hall pass

Early on Starbucks announced that it would make its stores to-go only in response to the virus outbreak. This announcement was important for two reasons.

First, plain and simple, it is just the right thing to do for Starbucks employees and customers.

Second, it gives Starbucks more legroom to experiment with a new business model much faster than it could ever have done pre-virus.

Prior to the recent announcement, Starbucks’ pickup-only efforts stateside were scant. Starbucks had one pickup-only store in the U.S., just outside of Penn Station in New York City. Below is a video of what the experience looks like from the outside.

The remarkable aspect of this store’s pickup-only design is that it likely is a more efficient way for Starbucks to run its business. All orders are placed by customers on their mobile phones. All production operations have moved behind the scenes. The front of house area is merchandised specifically to handle order pickup activity, rather than as the bolt-on that it is in so many other Starbucks stores today. And, helpful baristas and digital screens are also still there to signal when orders are ready and to greet customers and to call out their names.

It is basically the same Starbucks experience everyone knows and loves. The only difference is that customers don’t tell a human their order. Everything else is almost identical. But, cost wise, production and labor are more efficiently utilized.

The hang up with this model, however, again centers around customer adoption. Starbucks neither knows if customers will adopt mobile ordering nor whether they will want a pickup-only environment. COVID-19, as discussed above, not only makes the former less of a concern, but it also gives Starbucks incredible insight into the latter as well.

As Starbucks operates and runs its stores as to-go only stores over the next few weeks, months, or heaven forbid years, Starbucks will be able to see just how much of its sales volume it is able to maintain in every location around the world. Starbucks will see where it is working and where it is not and, therefore, have a blueprint of the exact stores to remodel to a pickup-only design over time, along with a much better assessment of the risk and likely financial ROI than it would have had pre-COVID.

Think about it.

Had Starbucks tried to run an experiment like this under normal conditions, it would have risked angering customers and may have even gotten things more wrong than it got right. COVID-19, on the other hand, completely changes the game. It gives Starbucks one of the greatest experimentation hall passes in the history of retail.

Starbucks will know exactly where the pickup model pencils and be able to build out its new store and remodel strategy for the next ten years with reams of data that otherwise would never have existed.

3. COVID-19 give Starbucks the chance to understand delivery economics

The other looming question COVID-19 helps Starbucks answer is how to serve customers for whom going into a store, even for pickup, is too big of a hassle. This question has been on Starbucks radar screen for some time now, too.

Last year in China, Starbucks announced partnerships with Ele.me, an Alibaba-backed company, for on-demand delivery to approximately 3,000 Chinese stores. Then, within a few weeks of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak, Starbucks announced that it would begin nationwide delivery to 48 states by the end of April, in partnership with Uber Eats.

In China, the move was a competitive response to Luckin, the largest coffee chain in China and a company that focuses intently on mobile, delivery, and pickup services. But, now because of COVID-19, it is likely both a response to the virus as well as a way to stay out in front of the competition and changing generational expectations. Luckin, for example, raised $561 million in a U.S. initial public stock offering last May, and it too has fallen in hot water of late with investors, making all this even more the timely break Starbucks needs.

Similar to the case for pickup above, Starbucks’ decision to offer delivery services nearly countrywide in the U.S. makes good public health sense and also great business sense. The demand for delivery services is at its peak (just look at what is happening in grocery), so Starbucks will learn exactly which customers in which geographies will gravitate towards having their morning cups of joe delivered to them.

Take this data, combine it with the intelligence gleaned from a further study of order pickup over the same time horizon, and suddenly Starbucks will be able to see exactly what types of services and what types of stores it needs to build for the long-run.

Starbucks is equipped to handle what COVID-19 has thrown at it and likely will come out the other end of one of the worst periods in human history stronger than ever because it has been doing the work to keep itself flexible and prepared for the future. All the naysayers who argue that everything posited above destroys the Starbucks’ experience are completely misguided.

The Starbucks experience doesn’t change. It just manifests itself differently under the same brand promises. Prior to digital, retail was all about the pre-purchase service experience. Come into a store, get help from a sales associate or a barista, pay, and walk out.

Now it’s different.

Now the personal connections consumers make with brands are as much, if not more so, about the experience they have with brands after purchase, especially when humans are involved. Whether it’s the call of a name to pick up a cup of coffee, a great experience making a return, or getting helpful service on a customer service phone or text line, these are the touch points that matter far more for the long-term than the silly habit of requiring one human to take dictation from another human behind a cash register.

Where does the barista matter most in the Starbucks experience? Before or after purchase? Ask this question and then watch the below video of my recent mobile only pickup experience in New York City.

The video captures the best, most connected Starbucks experience I have ever had. So, god willing and virus be damned, now is the chance and the exact right time for Starbucks to go out and perfect it all.

Source