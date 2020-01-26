Home Technology 3rd U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California
Technology

3rd U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

written by Forbes January 26, 2020
3rd U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California
said.
  • Two other U.S. cases have already been confirmed over the last week, one in Everett, Washington and the other in Chicago.&nbsp;
  • Chinese officials have so far reported 56 deaths and 2,000 more confirmed cases as the virus continues to spread to other countries.
  • Ma Xiaowei, head of China’s National Health Commission, said Sunday he expects cases of the virus to surge because it is contagious during its incubation period—the time between when a person is infected and when symptoms present themselves.

    • Crucial quote: "Experts predict that the epidemic is now entering a more severe and complicated period,” Xiaowei said on Sunday, according to NBC News.

    ” readability=”16.606784888204″>

    Coronavirus.

    The human coronavirus causes respiratory infections (colds), and gastroenteritis. Image made from a … [+] transmission electron microscopy view. Approximate viral diameter: 80 to 160 nm.

    Photo by: Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Topline: The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the third U.S. case of coronavirus on Sunday as Chinese officials warn that the disease could spread to even more people.

    • The third U.S. coronavirus patient in Orange County, California was a recent travel from Wuhan China, the disease’s epicenter.
    • The individual “is in isolation in good condition,” county officials said.
    • Two other U.S. cases have already been confirmed over the last week, one in Everett, Washington and the other in Chicago
    • Chinese officials have so far reported 56 deaths and 2,000 more confirmed cases as the virus continues to spread to other countries.
    • Ma Xiaowei, head of China’s National Health Commission, said Sunday he expects cases of the virus to surge because it is contagious during its incubation period—the time between when a person is infected and when symptoms present themselves.

    Crucial quote: “Experts predict that the epidemic is now entering a more severe and complicated period,” Xiaowei said on Sunday, according to NBC News.

    Source

    0 comment
    0
    Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

    You may also like

    NASA’s Worldview – A Useful Public Tool For...

    January 4, 2020

    10 Ways Asset Intelligence Improves Cybersecurity Resiliency And...

    January 5, 2020

    What’s For Dinner? For Hammerhead Sharks, It’s Family!

    January 15, 2020

    ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’ Has A...

    December 23, 2019

    Smartphone Security Surprise As Samsung Shows Google How...

    January 6, 2020

    Apple’s MacBook Pro Has Been Overlooked, Long Live...

    January 25, 2020

    Iran’s ‘Critical’ Cyberattack Threat: This Is What Is...

    January 11, 2020

    UFC On ESPN 7: Date, Time, TV, And...

    December 6, 2019

    It’s Apple Vs Putin, As Russia’s New Smartphone...

    December 5, 2019

    AIDS Activism, A Playbook For Global Health Advocacy

    December 1, 2019