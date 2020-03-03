Your brand is so much more than your logo, photos and website – it’s the values & messaging that informs every piece of your business, from your customer service experience, to your graphics, to your messaging, even how you and your team take time off.

There’s a faster way to develop how every interaction with your brand should happen than running through a laundry list of all the pieces of your business – and that’s by understanding your brand’s archetype. When considering the archetype of your brand – take it one step further than thinking of the personality of the archetype, and consider what type of experience or event that type of character would host, and how they would make it absolutely epic.

When you can begin translating those experiences into the vibe your brand conveys, you’ll be able to forego a lot of the legwork of marketing and selling in your business, because every piece of your business where the brand shows up, will be doing it for you on an unconscious level.

Brand Archetype expert, Beth Griffith, shared some amazing insight with me on how to incorporate your brand’s archetype into the relationships your business currently fosters. Griffith specializes in helping businesses identify the experience they want to deliver, and assists to infuse it throughout the business. “Whether your brand has the vibe of a Sorority or a Rock Show, your brand will have it’s own superpowers (and kryptonite!) that will make or break the relationships with everyone who comes in contact with your business.

There are four relationships that often get neglected when a business starts to build out their brand,” Griffith tells me. “These relationships are vital in order to scale and must not be overlooked.”

4 Relationships You’re Overlooking When Building A Brand | Stephanie Burns

Monika Broz

1. The Business Owner(s)

“It’s absolutely tragic how often as business owners we consider ourselves the least important person – whose happiness and satisfaction with the business isn’t considered until we hit burn out. Consider what would happen if your personal superpowers and kryptonite were taken into account when it comes to structuring your business,” says Griffith. “Burnout would be a thing of the past. You wouldn’t find yourself waking up to a very high-pressure job that you’ve created for yourself instead of a business that you absolutely love.”

Don’t leave yourself out. Make sure that if you are creating an epic experience for your customers, you are doing the same for yourself and your business partner. Take extra care to avoid founder burn out. You can’t create an amazing experience when you are depleted.

2. Your Inner Circle

“It’s incredibly difficult to scale a business when all of your friends and family are vocal about how dissatisfied they are with you investing so much time and energy into something that leaves them feeling neglected and alone. The unfortunate truth is that oftentimes, they are right about us pouring so much into our businesses that we are neglecting what is actually important in our lives,” advises Griffith.

“Most business owners start their businesses because they don’t want to wake up on their deathbed to realize they had spent their entire lives in an office building someone else’s legacy, neglecting their own. They want to look back on their lives and remember the good times – travel, laughter, good food and love. Yet if we aren’t conscious about what we are designing, we will be left on our deathbeds facing exactly what we feared most.”How are you including your inner circle in the building of your company? Are they along for the ride, feeling included, loved and nurtured? Build in ways for your inner circle to be a part of your brand and you’ll inevitably have some hard core evangelists.

3. Your Team

“Consumers in your business aren’t just your buyers – they’re also your employees/team members who happen to consume your business resources too. Understanding that they are just as important to consider as regular consumers, can help us be much more thoughtful when considering who to hire.

Resentment, mental exhaustion and regret begin to build up on both sides, and each can feel taken advantage of, unless you are also committed to bringing the brand experience to them.”

Don’t forget to extend your brand principles internally. The customer shouldn’t be the only ones enjoying a fabulous journey. Your team is your front line to your customers and are an important asset to your growth and mission.

4. The Network

“Finally, your network is anyone else who comes in contact with your business that could become a customer, or could refer customers to your business. Being sure that the value that you provide is crystal clear to them can be the difference between it being expensive to acquire a new customer and it being extremely expensive to acquire a new customer,” says Griffith. “Making your brand into an experience that those in your network are excited to share and be a part of is a huge asset to the success of your business. Think outside of the box and consider what types of experiences your network seeks out and consider how you can infuse that essence into your brand.”

Your brand should infuse all areas of your business, don’t forget these important relationships!

