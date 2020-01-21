4 Soft Skills That Can Backfire On You

Getty

We all know that soft skills are a core ingredient for success, professionally and personally. Being empathetic, humble, flexible, collaborative, self-aware, flexible, emotionally aware and agile (and the list goes on and on) has a powerful impact on one’s ability to lead, influence, and motivate.

However, just like everything in life, when taken to the extreme, soft skills can backfire. As a leader (and in fact, as a human being), finding the balance within these skills is key. Here are 4 key soft skills that often pose challenges in finding the right balance:

1. Humility.

Humility is an awesome trait. The opposite, arrogance, is not. But the arrogant folks of the world are onto something. They are good at self-promoting (often too much), they are good at taking credit where credit is due (often at the expense of others), and they are good at making their opinions known (even though people may be sick of hearing them).

These three characteristics – self-promotion, taking credit and making your opinions known – are important when it comes to leadership, the evolution of your career and even in your personal life.

Yet, for those of us that are humble, it can often be incredibly uncomfortable to engage in these behaviors. In fact, it’s easy to go far to the other extreme. When a leader is continuously humble, avoiding making decisions, ascribing no importance to his/her own thought it can destroy morale and ultimately turn people off.

The good news is – if your personality errs on the side of humility – the chances of you being arrogant are slim. Don’t worry about being too arrogant. Push yourself to practice some of these traits. Your reputation and credibility depend on it.

2. Flexibility.

Being a flexible leader, manager, boss, colleague, partner, etc. shows trust, respect for the needs of others, the ability to break free from the “my way or the highway” thinking mode.

Netflix did this well. The philosophy behind the culture was/is to create an environment where everyone is an adult and responsible for their own work, minimizing the need for a in which culture where managers needlessly micromanage, oversee vacation time, etc.

But the dark side of flexibility is when it’s not coupled with earned trust and accountability. We are in a time professionally where flexibility is expected, and that’s great. However, flexibility is something that should be earned through trust. To earn flexibility, there should be a track record of ownership and accountability.

Instead of leading with flexibility, lead with helping folks build a level of ownership and accountability so that flexibility can come naturally within the relationship. This is what Netflix does so well.

3. Collaboration.

The ability to collaborate is a highly desirable “soft skill” in a leader. Being able to work with others, listen and encourage alternate points of view is imperative for motivating employees.

It’s also key for coming up with innovative solutions. You can, however, run the risk of being overly collaborative. When you seek out collaboration in lieu of taking action is where this particular soft skill can backfire, not only with regard to progress but also reputationally.

This is an area of development for a lot of great leaders and often goes hand in hand with being too humble and too flexible.

If this is your area of development, try adding structure to your collaborative discussions where there is a beginning, middle and end; the end should result in a decision or a clear path to a decision.

Flexing your decision-making muscle within a structured collaborative process can raise your comfort level with taking action and being more decisive overall.

4. Empathy.

An empathetic leader naturally creates bonds and influence in his/her organization. People relax and feel safe when in the hands of an empathetic leader. When people are relaxed and feel psychologically safe they are liable to produce better work.

If you are empathetic to a fault, however, you might feel so bad for someone that you can’t bring yourself to give them critical feedback or take necessary action. In that scenario, the employee never grows and the company stagnates to some extent.

Being overly empathetic could lead to being taken advantage of as well if you have an employee who knows that if they pull on your heartstrings they can get their way. Empathy can often become an excuse for action, especially difficult action.

Learning how to find the balance with this soft skill comes down to adjusting your mindset. Being empathetic does not mean letting others take advantage of you/the company.

It requires taking another’s’ perspective into account, hearing where they are coming from but then leading. Sometimes leading means making the tough calls; making tough calls does not equal apathy, but rather being true to the needs of the individual with whom you are working, as well as the needs of the team and organization.

Leadership can often feel like walking a tightrope. It takes a keen sense of balance to employ soft skills while also not being taken advantage of because of those very skills.

Myself, I learned many of these lessons the hard way. When deadlines weren’t being met, I learned I needed to pair flexibility with accountability. When I started giving third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chances to employees, I learned not to let empathy overpower letting someone go.

With time, you will find your confidence and leadership style. Soft skills are there as a guide but should be tailored to the team or individual. Most importantly, respect your team and they will respect you. The rest will work itself out naturally.

Over the next few months, I will be diving deeper into the bright and dark side of these soft skills. Stay tuned!

