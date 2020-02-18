4 Specific Challenges Of Pregnancy And New Motherhood While Working In Wine

As this three-part miniseries concludes with today’s post, I’d like to hover a bit longer over the challenges — and sometimes the harsh realities — that pregnant women and new mothers encounter while working in wine.

If there was a common thread weaving together the experiences of the six women I interviewed initially for this series, it would be the perseverance and creativity they applied to their situations so that they could continue working in wine in a variety of roles, from winemaker to operations to marketing to entrepreneurship. In some cases their work environments flexed responsively; in others, a professional change (of location or job description, for example) was necessary.

There are no hard and fast rules, no universal guidebook, and no one-size-fits-all solution for pregnancy, young parenthood and revised work-life realities when working in the wine industry. As the number of women employees working in wine continues to grow and reach a more critical mass, especially relative to the number of women who worked in wine even ten or fifteen years ago, the expectations (both codified and implicit) will also evolve and grow.

An advantage of writing about this topic, and bringing awareness to the current circumstances of pregnant women and new mothers in wine, is that women and men have felt more comfortable reaching out with their own stories and iterations of their experience as co-workers and co-parents.

Equipped with that new information, and building upon topics raised by the initial six interviewees, we’ll conclude this series with a set of four challenges that the wine industry faces and will continue to face relative to the topic of pregnancy and new motherhood within the workforce.

Getty

Gender Imbalance Around Professional Progression

Professional progression being thrown off-kilter by pregnancy and new parenthood is hardly an issue that’s isolated to the wine industry, but the gender imbalance of it becomes particularly pronounced when maternity and paternity leave policies within wine vary so widely, culturally and geographically, from mandatory to vague to non-existent.

For Regine Lee MW, head of operations for Liberty Wines in London, the gender imbalance around expectations of parenthood versus professional progression is a central issue.

“I have noticed that so many men who have newborns only take their two weeks of paternity leave and decide not to take more of the shared parental leave offer,” she said. “We should be encouraging men to take more of it and incentivizing them to do so. This requires the UK government to mandate that statutory paternity and maternity leave policies are the same (right now, the pay requirements are more generous for mothers) and a cultural shift to encourage new dads to be more involved in early child care.”

The Imperfections of Child Care

Hand-in-hand with the problematic of inconsistent family leave policies when a baby is born is the ongoing challenge of child care as that baby grows older. I heard from multiple women from the US to Europe to Australia who said that, between the “new mother glass ceiling” and unrealistic child care “accommodations,” they saw no recourse other than leaving the wine industry or striking out with their own small businesses where time management was more in their own control.

Like the circumstances around parental leave that Lee references in the UK, systems of child care are geographically and culturally distinct. For example, Sarah Heller MW, Proprietor of Radix, recognizes that being based in Hong Kong while being a young mother has distinct advantages, namely “really wonderful domestic support” that enables her to work almost as she would without children.

“Handshake” Agreements that Fall Apart

At the far negative end of the spectrum, colleagues from around the wine world shared their experiences of “handshake” work agreements that fell apart once they became pregnant and their baby was born. Winemakers working as casual employees in another culture or country, for example, are already in an economically vulnerable position. After they had their babies, they were told there was “no need” for them to return to work. One winery in Italy added that they believed they were doing the new mother a favor by encouraging her to stop working and stay home with her newborn.

Combating Clichés

Several of the initial interviewees for this series mentioned the understanding and support of industry colleagues who, as in the case of London-based wine educator Christina Marsiglio MW, “don’t seem to have any issue with pregnant or breastfeeding mums being active members of the industry.”

The same goes for Erica Nonni of Nonni Strategic Marketing in New York City. “If I’m working an event while pregnant that requires a lot of heavy lifting, others [within the industry] step up and offer to help without being asked,” she said. “I’ve found both clients and industry colleagues to be supportive, both women and men, both fellow parents and the child-free. There are a lot of thoughtful people in this industry.”

Wine consumers, on the other hand, can be another matter altogether. They are “either confused or intrigued about how it all works,” Marsiglio said in reference to non-industry people needing “more of an explanation as to how one can continue to teach about wine if they are pregnant.”

In some cases it’s other women who give a pregnant woman in wine the side-eye. “Surprisingly, I’ve found it’s women [consumers] who are most likely to cast a pointed glance or make a critical comment to a pregnant woman with a wine glass in her hand, even if she’s not drinking from it,” said Nonni.

A colleague in California reported an instance when she overheard a female tourist commenting on another woman walking nearby with a baby in a carrier. “Who would bring a baby to wine country?” the tourist asked, oblivious to the fact that the woman with the baby was in fact a local vineyard manager.

Just as expectations around pregnancy and new motherhood within the wine industry will continue to evolve and be codified as standard practices, cultural assumptions reflected in the baby-to-wine-country comment will continue to be challenged. It’s nothing new but the gender of wine is changing more quickly now. We still have a ways to go to adapt.

