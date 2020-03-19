Home Entrepreneurship 4 Ways That Business Owners Can Prepare For A Crisis
Entrepreneurship

4 Ways That Business Owners Can Prepare For A Crisis

written by Forbes March 19, 2020
4 Ways That Business Owners Can Prepare For A Crisis

We are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the U.S., and the business community finds itself in a very uncertain environment.

Image of hand stopping a domino from falling.

Getty

Of course, this is not the first crisis we have faced. I have lived through multiple economic recessions, the 9/11 attacks, multiple major business disruptions and more. And this crisis won’t be the last. That’s why it’s important to take time today to prepare your business for the next crisis, so you can weather the storm and come out on the other side stronger.

Preparing for a crisis can lessen the negative impact on your business, and it provides confidence for your employees and clients. Ignoring crisis preparation puts you at risk for losing your business at worst, reduced revenue and disillusioned employees at best.

Here are four ways you can prepare your business for the next crisis that hits.

1) Secure a Line of Credit

If a crisis hits, it’s not necessarily the end. You might just need a little help to get past a rough patch before things turn around. Secure a line of credit so you have extra working capital in reserve when unexpected events hit.

2) Create a Crisis Management Handbook

Stress and uncertainty can cloud your judgement. That’s why you should develop a plan before a crisis strikes. Envision several of the most likely disruptions to your business and think what you will need to do if they occur. Put action steps into a crisis handbook to guide you in a crisis.

3) Communicate with Your Team

In advance of a crisis, let employees at all levels know that there is a crisis management handbook and a plan in place. Reinforce to all that this will be the path to follow in a crisis, and there will not be panic or as much uncertainty when a crisis occurs.

4) Communicate with Clients and Stakeholders

Immediately when a crisis occurs, be prepared to communicate with clients, suppliers and other stakeholders. Be proactive to advise and reassure them of your advance planning, the recent and upcoming steps you are taking, and maintain their confidence in you and your team.

If you haven’t prepared your business for a crisis, now is the time to take lessons learned and craft a strong plan for the future. Your business will be stronger and healthier because of your work.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Why Belonging Is Good For Business — And...

February 6, 2020

As A Potential Entrepreneur, Should You Start A...

January 9, 2020

5 Essential Building Blocks For A Lean, Efficient...

February 20, 2020

Want Happy Stakeholders? Five Ways To Meet Company...

February 27, 2020

If You Can’t Start Your Startup Hire Someone...

March 9, 2020

How To Guarantee Success In Your Business (Seriously!)

February 19, 2020

6 Things You Need To Consider When Appraising...

February 25, 2020

A New Label That Could Be The One-Stop...

January 20, 2020

B2B Customer Support Is A Whole Different Beast....

February 3, 2020

Smaller Manufacturers That Need A Helping Hand Add...

November 27, 2019