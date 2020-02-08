4 Ways To Get Tricked By A Student Loan Scam

Getty

Want to get tricked by a student loan scam?

Do these 5 things.

1. Pay an upfront fee

Student loan scammers love to charge upfront frees for your student loans. According to the Federal Trade Commission, it’s illegal for a company to charge you an upfront fee before they perform a service for you. What’s one of the most popular student loan scams? Student loan forgiveness. Don’t pay any fees for student loan forgiveness. No company can forgive your student loans for a fee. There are legitimate student loan forgiveness programs through the federal government such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Teacher Loan Forgiveness and through income-driven repayment plans.

2. Hire a student loan company that is “affiliated” with the U.S. Department of Education

News flash: No student loan companies are “affiliated” with the U.S. Department of Education. If you spot a company that makes this claim, run. Don’t trust any company that promises they have an “inside” connection to forgive student loans or consolidate your student loans. Remember, student loan consolidation and income-driven repayment plans are completely free and offered directly through the federal government.

3. Act immediately before time runs out

For the most part, time is on your side. Don’t rush into a decision because a company pressures you. If you’re told to “Act Now,” that should be a red flag. Income-driven repayment and student loan consolidation, for example, are not going away. Any company that pressures you otherwise is not worth trusting.

4. Let a company “negotiate” your student loans

Sounds like a great deal, right? The only problem is that it’s not true. No company can negotiate your student loans. A company can’t wipe out some or all of your student loans. Lenders, including the federal government, don’t negotiate student loan balances. If a company promises you this, don’t fall for it.

Do This Instead

Rather than fall for these student loan scams, be proactive about your student loans.

Start with these four options – all of which have no fees:

