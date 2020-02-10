45% Of Nonprofit Employees To Seek New Jobs By 2025: Report

Share to facebook

Nonprofit HR reveals an ‘alarming’ trend on the horizon for nonprofit organizations around the U.S. The company revealed that 45% of responding nonprofit employees indicated that they will seek new or different employment in the next five years. Of that group, 23% said that nonprofits would not be among the types of organizations they intend to pursue. Of the 45% who said they’d seek other employment, a plurality — 49% — said that nonprofit organizations do not pay enough. Additionally, 19% said that nonprofits do not offer good long-term career opportunities, and 12% concluded that nonprofits are not well-run businesses. “These statistics are alarming and should serve as a warning to social impact organizations of all types who have not adapted a talent attraction strategy to remain competitive,” said Lisa Brown Alexander, CEO of Nonprofit HR. “Gone are the days of talented professionals being willing to take a vow of poverty to work for a cause or a mission they are passionate about. The social sector, rich with diverse and rewarding career opportunities, has long faced the misperception of being low-paying with limited opportunities for professional growth. These results confirm how pervasive this misperception is across the nation and re-ignites urgency in refuting this myth.”

Employee turnover has long been an issue for the nonprofit sector. According to ExactHire.com, the voluntary annual turnover rate is 19% — far outpacing the all-industry average of 12%. The Nonprofit Leadership Alliance even created a ‘Cost of Employee Turnover’ calculator to help nonprofits measure their own circumstances. “Spoiler alert: Turnover costs your organization more than you think!” the site exclaims.

The Nonprofit HR data represents 1,004 nonprofit employees from “the four regions of the United States, covering a broad respondent demographic,” according to a press release from the company. According to a spokesperson for Nonprofit HR, the nonprofit line of questioning was part of a broader survey, from which the 1,004-person subset was deemed qualified to respond. The company declined to release additional information about the data collected.

