5 Big Challenges To Launching A Startup And How To Overcome Them

There is no single challenge that can stop passionate entrepreneurs from successfully launching a … [+] startup. This is not motivational; it is a fact. Here are 5 big challenges faced by most entrepreneurs in the early stages, why anyone can overcome them and how.

Getty

There is no single challenge that can stop passionate entrepreneurs from successfully launching a startup. This is not motivational; it is a fact. Here are 5 big challenges faced by most entrepreneurs in the early stages, why anyone can overcome them and how.

1. Limited Resources

A few decades ago, to launch a startup, you either had a big check or could raise an investment. Most self-funded entrepreneurs could not start. Today, approximately, 137,000 businesses are launched every day in the world. Here are a few research-backed reasons why limited resources is not an excuse anymore.

The cost of launching a startup today is 1000% lower than it used to be twenty years ago. With open source technology and low-cost cloud-based tools, the barriers to launching a startup are at their lowest.

While technology is open and affordable, skill is still required to build, manage and market a product. The rise of remote work disrupted employment and entrepreneurship. Research shows that remote workers are more productive, less stressed and are less likely to quit their job. Today, you don’t need an office, computers or long-term contracts to launch a startup. The best talents can be accessed with a few clicks. The internet is making the world smaller every day.

Bootstrapping is about using your savings or income to fund a business. If you don’t have enough to hire talents with complementary skills, you can minimize or eliminate major costs by investing time. Even if you don’t have the technical skills to build a product, today, anyone with any background can launch a product by using no-code tools. The product you build and test is sometimes all you need to build traction and attract investors.

Funding is available for those who earn it. Today, in the U.S. only, there is over 600 Venture Capital funds with over $54 billion in fund value available for investment. This is a big increase from less than 100 funds with $17.5 billion in fund value in 2005. The biggest percentage of today’s funds is less than $25 million in size and focus on earlier stage startups. Furthermore, the number of accelerators and incubators in the U.S. increased from 16 in 2004 to over 170 a few years ago in 2014.

It’s important to note that companies big or small can face capital constraints. It’s not only for self-funded companies or early-stage ventures. You have what it takes to acquire the funds you need to move forward. Beyond the reasons above, focus on how you can be customer funded. The customer is the best investor any entrepreneur can have.

2. Just Knowing What To Do

The internet has an answer to every question. This abundance of information solved many problems but created new ones. How to pick which answer to trust and follow? What about follow up questions specific to your own situation, needs and goals? Nothing can substitute the value of a mentor.

Studies show that mentored founders have a much higher startup success rate. Entrepreneurs with a mentor are more likely to execute on their ideas and their startups are much more profitable. Mentors will guide you towards your goals and support you all the way there. You can find answers online but remember that it will take time and money to execute on the tips and strategies you learn. You may not know it wasn’t the right move until you’ve invested resources you could have used the right way.

If you are looking to build a team, the least you can do is hire someone with experience launching startups. This way, they can serve as mentors and service providers.

3. Finding “The Right” Idea

It’s easy to come up with ideas. We all have a few of them. The idea we choose to pursue because of research and our passion in the field isn’t always the right idea. Most ideas changes in response to customer feedback. Most entrepreneurs sometimes would rather quit than iterate or pivot their original plan in order to address customer needs.

When launching a startup, think of your idea as the starting point. While it may end up being the destination, it can also change in the process. It is frustrating to change plans and visions after months of work, however, you cannot fit an undesirable or unwanted solution into people’s lives. The sum of all the necessary changes in your business and revenue models, product, branding and everything related to the business will eventually add up to “the right” idea. A product people need and recommend.

4. Hiring And Managing A Team

Data shows that teams are more likely to build a successful startup than solo founders. You need a team or someone with complementary skills especially if you start and run your venture part-time. Who should I hire? When do I make the first hire? and, how do I manage the team and evaluate progress? Those are three of the most important recruiting questions for early-stage startups. Here are two important tips and suggestions to keep in mind.

Start by getting your hands dirty to maximize lessons learned even in areas you are not familiar with. For instance, if you are a non-technical founder, you could start by using no-code tools to build and test a prototype. If you need marketing help, test several marketing channels to identify the right and highest converting channel. This way, you hire to execute not test which will not only minimize costs but also give you an opportunity to learn a little bit about the field to better evaluate progress and hire the right people for the job. Shorten evaluation cycles, set short-term goals and align those goals with startup progress. You want to make sure the work of the team is contributing directly to the success of the startup, not just their department. Short evaluation cycles in a way forces the team to release and evaluate updates quickly so you can make sure you are investing in a roadmap that will get you closer to profitability or growth.

Finally, if you are looking for a co-founder, keep in mind that unless you have had a working relationship with someone you trust and willing to join the startup, an effective way to find the right co-founder is by starting with a partnership that can later turn into a co-founding relationship. Your first hires can become your co-founders. This partnership period will allow you to get to know the person professionally and on a personal level.

5. Attracting Buyers

It’s never too early to start marketing your idea even if you are not sure it is “the right” idea. Getting the word out at the idea stage allows you to connect with potential users, gather feedback, and pre-sell your product. But, how do I get the word out?

Marketing channels can be divided into two big groups: active and passive, also known as, inbound and outbound. Passive channels provide customers with valuable information about your field of business that people deliberately decide to use your product. An example of an inbound channel is content marketing through blog posts. In fact, a research conducted by Price Intelligently shows that companies with blogs attract 67% more leads and close 10 times more of the leads.

Active channels are paid marketing channels. Advertising your product through Facebook is an example of an outbound channel. The advantage is, if you know your buyer and their needs, you can reach them quicker and grow faster since inbound channels tend to take some time to drive traffic and results.

If you look at every growing or big startup, you’ll find they invest in both inbound and outbound marketing channels. The best way to find yours is to start by studying the competition. Look at how they attract and acquire customers. Additionally, talk to their customers to learn how they find out about the company and what made them buy. This is the part where you get your hands dirty before hiring an expert to execute on the right channel.

First-time and experienced founders face these challenges all the time. None of these or others are impossible to overcome. Take it one step at a time. Startup success is the sum of small wins.

Source