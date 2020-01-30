5 Clever Sales Strategies To Increase Online Revenue In 2020

Even just a small tweak to your existing sales strategy can sometimes result in a massive surge in … [+] revenue. Put these creative tactics to work in your sales and marketing efforts today.

Austin Distel on Unsplash

With 2020 now well under way, there’s one aspect of business that pretty much every leader is hoping to grow for their organizations—online revenue.

The good news is that there are plenty of creative adjustments you can make to your sales and marketing strategies today, in order to help increase your online sales this year. This became abundantly clear when I recently sat down with with Bhushan Ekbote, VP of sales and marketing at Acoustic.

As our conversation unfolded, it was evident that not every strategy with the ability to increase your online revenue, will at first seem directly related to the way you engage with leads and customers—at least not right away. But by making a few critical tweaks to your sales approach, you could be much better equipped to achieve loftier revenue goals this year.

1. Streamline Systems To Reduce Administrative Burden

Regardless of the size of your company, the fact remains that many sales teams become overburdened with doing administrative work. This is something that Ekbote has seen firsthand as he’s helped other companies streamline their operations.

“Many brands get slowed down during the contracting phase because of clunky tools, complex order forms or unclear approval processes for discounts and other incentives,” he explains. “In my experience, the key has been simplifying order forms, implementing automation tools and adding tracking mechanisms for any exceptions applied during the sales process. With one brand, these changes reduced their contracting cycle from 14 days to 2 hours.”

By reducing the number of steps your sales staff needs to take in order to close a deal, you can guide customers through the final phase of a purchase that much faster—giving sales reps the opportunity to close even more sales in the same amount of time.

2. Improve Sales Staff Onboarding

According to the Harvard Business Review, it takes new employees an average of eight months in a company before they achieve full productivity. There are often many issues that contribute to this slow ramp up, including onboarding programs that cover too little, or not setting clear milestones for new hires to strive for.

When your sales staff isn’t at full productivity though, it means that you’ll be missing out on sales opportunities for potentially months. As Ekbote explains, solving this problem can be achieved through more in-depth sales training that helps new hires get up to speed that much faster.

“In one situation, the company I was assisting was mostly comprised of junior sales executives with less than three years of selling experience,” Ekbote recalls. “To counter that lack of experience, we implemented a role-play training program that guided them through all sales processes and stages, as well as the company’s sales methodologies. Giving them the opportunity to experience the company’s sales standards in a role-play experience led to faster learning that reduced ramping time to three months, thereby increasing sales productivity by 40%.”

3. Don’t Overlook The Power Of Content Marketing

A well-rounded blog can be a powerful supplement to your sales team’s efforts. In fact, not only does content marketing produce three times more leads than paid search, but companies that publish 16 articles each month, generate 4.5 times as many leads as brands that only publish four articles per month.

A study from IZEA and the Halverson Group found that on average, blog posts have a “lifespan” of 700 days—meaning they’ll continue to drive traffic and play a role in lead generation long after they’re initially published.

Of course, your content marketing materials must be relevant to your audience if you want them to deliver lasting value. Research your audience to understand which topics will deliver value to them and use keyword research to help brainstorm new ideas that could potentially bring in customers. Long-form blog content, infographics, videos and podcasts can all help drive more customers into your sales funnel.

4. Keep Everyone In The Loop With Smart Dashboards

Tracking your sales results will be essential for understanding which efforts are working and which need to be improved upon. As Ekbote explains, “Your company cannot rely on qualitative or anecdotal evidence to judge whether sales and marketing efforts are working. You must use a customized dashboard that focuses on the key performance indicators that matter most for your brand. Solid numbers are key to optimizing investments and products.”

With immediate access to real numbers, you’ll have a clear picture of what needs to be done in order to hit your goals and improve revenue growth. Predictive and prescriptive analytics dashboards can even help you make key strategic decisions over time.

Sales dashboards can cover everything from the number of calls made to the ratio of deals won and lost. You can even use individualized tracking to set specific goals for sales representatives and track their progress along the way. This helps create a system of accountability that motivates everyone to put in their best effort.

5. Optimize Your Audience Segmentation

Using your KPIs, you can better evaluate and segment your audience. You could find that certain segments are much more likely to convert than others—and naturally, these segments would deserve more focus from your sales and marketing teams.

Successfully segmenting your audience requires more than just dividing groups based on demographic information, though. You must also collect qualitative data to better understand your customers. Collecting information during the sign up and cancellation phases will help you discern the why behind their choices and make better predictions regarding future behaviors and trends.

Knowing why a customer converts or leaves, will help you segment your audience more effectively—and fine-tune your sales and marketing efforts for better retention and close rates.

Whether you’re changing the way you communicate with customers or making improvements on the back-end of your sales process, these creative tweaks can have a big impact on your revenue this year.

Start experimenting with these strategies today, and work toward creating long-lasting growth in the months to come.

