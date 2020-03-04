5 Numbers That Show The Unmatched Success Of The PlayStation 2 On Its 20th Birthday

369157 02: President And Chief Operating Officer Of Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc., Kaz … [+] Hirai, Plays The New Playstation2 Console, May 10, 2000, For The First Time In North America, Los Angeles, Ca. Hirai Gave Press A Conference Prior To The Opening Of The E3 Computer Trade Show. Playstation2 Computer Entertainment System Is Designed To Bring Together Games, Music And Movies And Is Scheduled To Launch In North America On October 26, 2000. ( (Photo By Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images)

Topline: While Sony managed to ship an impressive 108.9 million units of the 7-year-old PlayStation 4, it won’t be matching the great heights of its older sibling the PlayStation 2, which today turns 20-years old.

Hitting Japanese retailers first on March 4, 2000, before making its way west later that fall, the PlayStation 2 dominated its console generation by offering consumers a built-in DVD player, backwards compatibility with games and controllers for the popular PlayStation 1 and a massive library of first-party and third-party games, eventually becoming the best-selling console of all time with 155 million units sold .

. With its pricing, Sony matched the cost of the original PlayStation at $299 , but by launching a year prior to the Nintendo GameCube at $199 and the Microsoft Xbox at $399, Sony was able to deftly react by knocking the price down to $199 in 2002, making the Xbox look overpriced and the GameCube lacking in its software and features.

, but by launching a year prior to the Nintendo GameCube at $199 and the Microsoft Xbox at $399, Sony was able to deftly react by knocking the price down to $199 in 2002, making the Xbox look overpriced and the GameCube lacking in its software and features. While Microsoft had Halo and Nintendo had Mario, the PlayStation 2 saw the rise of multiple key first-party franchises like Jak and Daxter, Ratchet & Clank, and God of War, as well as being the first platform to buy classics like Grand Theft Auto 3, Kingdom Hearts and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, resulting in 1.5 billion units of software to be sold .

. The 90s-era Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which launched first on the PlayStation 2 in 2004 following the massive hit releases of GTA3 in 2001 and Vice City in 2002, became the console’s best-selling game with 17.3 million copies sold , according to VGChartz.

, according to VGChartz. Though Sony switched over to supporting the PlayStation 3 in 2006—which itself ended up shipping 87.4 million units—it kept manufacturing the PlayStation 2 up until the start of 2013, ending a 12-year run that may never be matched again.

Key Background: Sony will be launching the PlayStation 5 this holiday against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Based on a Bloomberg report, its rumored price tag is currently around $500, which is still not close to the ludicrous $599 price for a premium PlayStation 3 model at launch in 2006.

