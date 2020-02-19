5 Quick Ways To Get ‘Free’ Money

Getty

Who likes free money? Here’s how to get hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, of ‘free’ money this year, and we’re not talking about coupons.

Here’s what you need to know.

5 Ways To Get ‘Free’ Money

1. Refinance Your Mortgage

If you have a mortgage, now is a great time to refinance your mortgage. The average 30-year fixed mortgage is less than 4%. If you want to pay off your mortgage faster, you can consider a 15-year mortgage. The monthly payments will be higher, but you’ll save money in total interest payments.

2. Consolidate Credit Card Debt

Americans owe more than $1 trillion of credit card debt. Credit card interest rates are often higher than the interest rates of student loans, auto debt and mortgage debt combined. If you have credit card debt, and want to lower your interest rate, one option is to pay off credit card debt with a fixed-rate personal loan. Personal loan rates today start as low as 5.99%.

You can use this payoff credit card calculator to calculate how much you can save when you pay off credit card debt with a personal loan.

3. Repay Debt (With An Extra Payment)

What can you do with extra cash sitting in your savings account? One option is to invest. The other is to pay off debt. Consider making an extra payment or a lump-sum payment. In today’s low interest rate environment, use your cash to pay off credit cards or pay off student loans. You’ll earn a much higher financial return on your money by paying off debt compared to leaving your money in a savings account.

4. Get a 0% APR Credit Card

A 0% APR credit card is effectively an interest-free loan for up to 12 months or more. You can transfer your existing credit card debt balance to a new 0% APR credit card and pay no interest for a set period of time. You also can make new purchases with 0% interest as well. You’ll only be responsible to make the minimum payment each month. A 0% APR credit card can save you significant interest costs that you otherwise would owe on your existing credit card balance. Remember, you’ll need to pay off your credit card balance in full before the no interest grace period ends so you don’t start incurring new interest costs.

5. Refinance Student Loans

Student loan refinancing just got ridiculously cheap, with student loan refinancing rates now as low as 1.89%. Student loan refinancing can save you up to thousands, and potentially tens of thousands, of dollars on your student loans.

This free student loan refinancing calculator shows you how much money you can save when you refinance student loans.

For example, let’s assume you have $70,000 of student loans at an 8% interest rate and 10-year repayment term. If you refinance student loans with a 3.0% interest rate and 10-year repayment term, you would lower your monthly payment by $173 and save $20,804 in total payments. If you are a doctor, dentist or pharmacist with a large student loan balance, your savings may be even higher.

