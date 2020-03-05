5 Steps To Identify Your Target Buyers And Reach Them On A Budget

There’s both an art and science to effectively identifying your target customers, let alone reaching … [+] them on a budget. These five steps will help you better understand your ideal customers and stand out from the competition.

Not many entrepreneurs enjoy the process of constantly talking to cold sales leads.

Marketing at its best, is designed to help companies get better, more qualified leads. Whether through content, social media campaigns, partnerships or otherwise, marketing is designed to pre-qualify customers—helping you find the people that need your product or service.

But if you don’t know who your ideal buyer is, how are you going to effectively sell to them?

I recently spoke with Adam K. Hasiak, founder and president of Access Jet Group, to find out more about the role of marketing to attract more qualified leads in his business. His private jet charter company reaches a particularly niche audience, and he has a great deal of experience identifying and speaking to that ideal buyer in an industry that’s more challenging than most.

1. Clarify Why Your Business Exists

“There’s a famous phrase Socrates used—know thyself.” Hasiak begins. “Without knowing yourself, you can’t understand others. That’s the foundation of finding the ideal customer for any business. You can’t do it unless you know why you exist.”

Simon Sinek’s famous TED talk on starting with “Why?” gives a straightforward, three step framework for uncovering your why. It starts by answering these questions:

Why did you start your company? What’s most important to you?

What is the product or service you sell?

How do you actually sell that product, service customers, make money?

These three questions will help you zero in on what your business is actually about—and a lack of clarity around these answers is often why many companies fail or go out of business quickly. If you don’t know why you exist, you won’t be able to figure out who your ideal customer is.

2. Understand Your Customers

Once you figure out why you’re in business, it’s time to come to another realization—that your customer probably doesn’t care all too much about you. They just want their needs served. At the end of the day, your customers care about two things:

What is my pain point?

How is it being addressed?

Hopefully your reason for existing aligns well with a market. If you did the right research before going into business, then it should. But if you’re already in business and you’re not actually sure what your customers want, it’s time to find out.

“It’s more common than you’d think, that people who’ve been in business for sometimes even many years don’t actually know what their customers want. You can get by for a while not really knowing why you’re succeeding, but markets and people change. Measuring and surveying your current or potential customer base will help you understand what their pain points, likes and dislikes are,” Hasiak explains.

According to a recent Gartner survey, 64% of people care more about customer experience than price. To design a good customer experience, ask them what they want. Listen in Facebook groups, look at forums, send out surveys. Ask people in the industry what they’re seeing. Look at the most common complaints on social media. If you’re actively seeking to understand your customers, you can really hone in on addressing their most pressing needs.

3. Don’t Spread Yourself Too Thin

Remember how big Yahoo! was at one point? Contrast that tumultuous journey with the remarkably quick and steady rise of Google.

Harvard Business Review did a small case study comparing these two companies and how they’ve diverged over the decades. One of the big takeaways was that Yahoo! spread itself too thin trying to be all things to all people, while Google kept its focus, even as it expanded into new areas.

In your own business, you want to start by delighting the smallest niche you can, not mass marketing in a scattershot way. Well-known marketer Seth Godin has a term for this called minimum viable audience. He notes that when you delight this audience, two things happen—you find out it’s bigger than you think, and they tell other people.

“We’re in a super small niche with private jet charter,” Hasiak adds. “Our customers often know each other, either personally or by reputation. We’ve been very successful by staying out of areas that we aren’t as good at and doubling down on our strengths.”

4. Make Your Product Offering Fit the Customer

If you’ve done the legwork understanding what your customers want and what you’re good at, then you have the tools to create something that appeals to them.

Do they want low prices? Focus on economy of scale, cutting costs and creating ways to save them money. Chains like Walmart, Dollar General or McDonalds are good examples of this.

What if they want a long-term service relationship? Organize around customer verticals like IBM and leave the products in separate horizontal divisions. This structure is designed to place relationships in a position to always come first.

Maybe they want cutting-edge technology. Then you might organize like Google, where R&D takes the lion’s share of your internal resources. Or maybe it’s a product-focused organization like Microsoft, where each product lives in its own vertical. Perhaps you organize around a combination of all these priorities.

“Whatever it is your customers want, identify it and devote the lion’s share of resources to it. Organize your company around it and make sure it governs everything from top to bottom,” Hasiak explains.

The numbers also show that customizing the experience for your ideal buyer matters a lot for your bottom line. As one recent study brings out, 73% of companies that have better customer experience maturity, perform stronger financially than their competitors. With that focus, you stand a higher chance of outperforming in your industry too.

5. Proactively Reach Out

You know what you’re in business for. You know what your customer wants. You’ve focused in on a specific need. Your product offering is refined and ready. You know where your customer spends their time. Now, you’re finally ready to reach out.

When you were surveying the landscape to learn what your customers care about, you should’ve gleaned a great deal of information about where they go to interact with other people and who they like to listen to.

“For some businesses, like ours, word of mouth is one of the biggest drivers. The personal touch matters. We deal on a one-to-one basis with clients in a way that other companies might not because it’s not as effective for them,” Hasiak says.

Paid advertising, word of mouth, social media marketing and SEO all matter, but they’ll matter to different degrees depending on who your audience and how you’re serving them.

Ultimately, only you can answer the question of how to best reach your ideal buyers. But with the right tools and framework for approaching this process, you’ll be in a much stronger position to succeed in the long run.

