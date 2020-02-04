5 Takeaways From Knicks’ Firing Of Team President Steve Mills

what colleague Tommy Beer just wrote for Forbes.com, a question is in order:

Why today?

Two days before the NBA trade deadline, and the night after an overtime victory over Cleveland, the New York Knicks fired team president Steve Mills and announced they will begin a search for a new head honcho. It is all folks are talking about this afternoon in New York (OK, the Iowa caucus vote-counting fiasco is occupying us, too).

The move was not surprising, as reporters who cover the team on a regular basis has already said it was a fait accompli. But what was curious was the timing.

What made team owner James Dolan wield the ax right when Mills was in the middle of negotiating prospective deals with several other NBA teams? Dolan, unsurprisingly, was not available for comment. The owner speaks publicly about once every 2-3 years, so quotes from a Q and A with him were not expected to be a part of today’s news cycle.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: General Manager Scott Perry and President Steve Mills of the New York Knicks before the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 3, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

So what was the straw that broke the camel’s back? Some informed speculation in the form of five takeaways.

Perhaps a trade was on the table that Mills didn’t want to make, but Dolan did. As reported on Forbes.com over the weekend, the Knicks have been in the mix for Detroit center Andre Drummond, but were refusing to part with center Mitchell Robinson or any of their first-round picks. News broke subsequently that New York was also in the running for Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, and it is fair to say that the Knicks have been in the mix on a number of other deals that the media is not privy to. The Knicks will be able to sign Drummond over the summer if he declines his player option, which explains their reluctance to give away too much. But Robinson is barely even playing, and 26-year-olds who have led the NBA in rebounding in three of the past four seasons just don’t become available all that often. Makes you wonder. Masai Ujiri of the Raptors as Dolan’s next Mr. Panacea is a storyline that has been out there for quite some time, too. But the Raptors are going to demand compensation if they even agree to let Ujiri leave, and that compensation would likely take the form of a first-round pick. So if the Mills was hanging onto New York’s No. 1s in order to save them to compensate the Raptors this summer (on orders from ownership?), he was complicit in his own downfall. Remember, Mills ended up with an MSG-linked job in this reshuffling of the front office, so it is not like he will be homeless or scrounging for his next meal anytime in the next few years. You could extrapolate that this move was in the works for some time, and Mills was not caught off guard. Dolan was serenaded with chants of “Sell The Team” once again following the Knicks’ home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday, and the guy does not exactly respond well when that type of thing happens. Just ask David Fizdale. So that may have been the moment when Dolan decided that another head needed to roll, although it does not explain the curiosity of the timing. But one thing is always true when trying to make sense of the Knicks in the Dolan era: The only consistent thing is the losing. Ujiri is said to be the favorite to get the job, but who else might be considered? A few names make sense from the perspective that they are accomplished basketball executives who have not burned bridges with Dolan in the past and would welcome the opportunity to try to bring glory back to the Garden for the first time since Willis Reed was coming through the tunnel. Those names could include Bryan Colangelo, Rick Pitino and Tom Thibodeau. Also, a number of agents and former agents will be under consideration. What can Scott Perry get for Marcus Morris? With the trade deadline approaching, no player on New York’s roster can bring back more value, theoretically, than Morris, who was set to sign with the Spurs last summer before changing his mind at the last minute and joining the Knicks. Yes, the Knicks have shooters they can get rid of (Wayne Ellington an Reggie Bullock) and Dennis Smith Jr. has not exactly worked out at point guard after being the centerpiece of what came back a year ago in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. But nobody has more value than Morris, who leads the team in scoring (19.6) and could be a key addition to a championship contending team. of all the teams expected to be active at the trade deadline, no team could be considered more of a “seller” than New York.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 4: James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, The Madison Square Garden Company & NBA Governor, watches an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on February 4, 2018 at Madison Square Garden Center in New York City. Hawks won 99-96.

Getty Images

