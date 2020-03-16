5 Ways Brands Can Legally Handle The Impact Of COVID-19

Statue of the blind Lady Justice statue in New York City. She represents equal justice under law.

Many brands have been publicly impacted by coronavirus and COVID-19 with complex legal questions arising that need to be addressed in the face of a pandemic. What can brands do to be legally aware during this time?

I had a chance to sit down with Jessica Vittorio, the Managing Attorney of a law practice based in Dallas, TX that provides counsel to startups and business owners. We reviewed the most common questions her law practice has been receiving with general guidelines and suggestions.

**Disclaimer: the information contained in this article is intended to be educational in nature, and does not constitute legal advice. Please seek individual counsel related to your specific situation before taking any action.**

Goldie Chan: With so many business owners in the United States feeling the impact of COVID-19, what are the most common questions you’re seeing?

Jessica Vittorio: Over the past few weeks I’ve gotten hundreds of questions in two main categories: 1) what do I do in handling employees, contracts, and making decisions about how to keep the business running? And 2) how does the pandemic and quarantine impact my contracts, on-going business obligations, etc.? I think these are really the two biggest areas of concern because they relate directly to the ability of a business to continue functioning, so I’ve tried to come up with some general thoughts and comments on both of these areas.

Staffing issues in the middle of a pandemic.

Chan: Let’s focus on the staffing perspective for a second. What are the key takeaways for business owners to be aware of when it comes to dealing with contractors or employees?

Vittorio: I think the first step to answering these questions is to figure out whether you’re dealing with a contractor or an employee. If you’re dealing with a contractor then your actions are likely going to be informed and guided by the terms of your agreement with that individual/firm. I’ll talk more about what specifically you should be looking for in a second.

For employees, there are a number of places that you should be looking to figure out first steps. If you have a business continuity plan, which is a plan that details processes and procedures for handling various types of interrupted critical business functions, look to what the plan says related to these issues. If you don’t have a business continuity plan look to your policy handbook, or pull together your leadership team to determine appropriate next steps. Handling these decisions is not just about the well-being of the business, there may also be regulations related to employee health, safety, and welfare that also need to be taken into account and may help guide how certain situations need to be handled.

In addition, there may be some contingency related questions that need to be addressed on a situation by situation basis. For example, if you’re going to allow employees to work from home, and they’ll be utilizing company or personal technology to perform their tasks, make sure that your employment contract or employee handbook provides standards for the usage of such technology, ownership of intellectual property in such situations, and confidentiality of any information that may be handled on these devices.

An area unique to this particular type of situation that will likely arise in the coming weeks will be regulations stemming from emergency packages or response legislation passed at the federal level. As the federal government attempts to mitigate health and safety concerns with the potential economic impact of short or long term quarantine there will likely be a string of packages passed that provide both avenues of funding and resources for businesses as well as increased regulations on operations. It will be especially important to be aware of these requirements as you continue to implement and adapt your continuity plan, or otherwise amend existing operations.

And finally, the key to navigating these types of situations in a corporate environment is very similar to those necessary to navigate it in the political arena – communication. Ensure that executive leadership, ownership, and management are all on the same page and are communicating the same message in the most effective and efficient manner possible. Confusion and mixed messaging will not be anyone’s friend during this chaotic time.

Chan: That makes sense. So now we can talk about contracts – and I know you did a video on this, but from a contract perspective, what are the main things business owners should know about their contracts?

Vittorio: There are really two primary concepts that almost all contracts questions I have received come down to: force majeure and the doctrine of impossibility.

It is these two vocabulary words that are truly dominating the conversation right now in the legal world, and will likely continue to be at the forefront of every business attorney’s mind until things begin to settle down. If I have a business come to me with a question about one of their contracts, these are the first two areas that my mind runs to in order to answer their questions. So let’s start there.

Chan: What guidance are you giving people related to these concerns?

Vittorio: Well, first let’s start with some basic definitions for these two concepts.

Force majeure clauses suspend or excuse a Party’s performance under a contract when their obligations may be rendered impracticable, impossible, or commercially unreasonable due to circumstances or events outside of their control. The courts will take into account a number of factors when making determinations as to application of force majeure clauses, including the foreseeability of the circumstance at issue among other things.

These provisions are explicitly included in a contract and are generally easy to spot either by looking for the phrase “force majeure” or sometimes the phrase “act of god”. However, the phrase “act of god” may be used in non-force majeure contexts as well. Keep in mind, not every contract will contain a force majeure provision, and not every force majeure provision may provide for a situation such as COVID-19. If your force majeure does not specifically address epidemics or pandemics, there may still remain an argument that the current COVID-19 outbreak is covered under an “act of god” phrase. However, this will be one of the many determinations we await from the courts, and the verbiage used in your force majeure clause will play a key role when attempting to apply this provision.

Doctrine of impossibility is a common law doctrine, meaning it is a principle established by precedence of the courts as opposed to a regulation or statute, so unlike force majeure which will be explicitly addressed in a contract it is unlikely you’d see impossibility referenced in your agreement. It is a principle used by the courts to determine when a Party may be excused or released from their performance or obligations under a contract when such performance has become impossible due to circumstances or events outside of the Party’s control. As with force majeure, this primarily boils down to a question of foreseeability. Additionally, the courts will also take into account the practicability of the obligation – so maybe performance was possible, but not without unreasonable cost or burden to the party who had the burden to perform.

With an understanding of these two concepts, you can begin to take a look at your existing contracts utilizing these principles as a framework and hopefully forming a better picture of how obligations may be interpreted. Ultimately, in the event of dispute or disagreement about a contract the Courts are likely going to look to one of these two areas to guide their decision.

As with many topics in the law, until we begin to see court rulings on how these concepts will be applied in light of COVID-19 there is no black and white advice any attorney could give on how either of these may be applied to a particular contract. There are many practitioners who believe that these questions will present the biggest legal issues of 2020. However, this guidance is likely some time away as courts continue to shut down their civil dockets and fall into compliance with emergency declarations and court orders related to quarantine.

Chan: And as a closing thought, what proactive steps can business owners be taking now to avoid problems that may arise going forward with COVID – 19?

Vittorio: Well, this deviates a little from the issues we’ve already discussed, but as we continue to see people panic buying there will inherently be businesses that benefit from increased sales of certain types of products. It is crucial to be aware of regulations related to pricing and sales of certain types of goods, especially those that would be considered necessities. Artificially increasing prices to benefit from the crisis could potentially land a business in price gouging territory, which is a set of laws (both federal and state) that prohibit the use of deceptive or misleading business practices in an attempt to benefit from an emergency.

Additionally, keeping abreast of the most recent state, county, and city level ordinance changes, court orders, and declarations will be key to ensure ongoing compliance. These items could have a number of impacts on things such as business hours, maximum capacity allowances, employee health and safety requirements, and other similar topics. Many businesses have likely already begun to feel the effects of these types of actions, and it is these areas where the vast majority of regulations that impact the day to day operations of a business will stem from.

Exercising caution and common sense is always a good thing, and reaching out to your counsel to ask questions and establish protocols before problems become issues is imperative. If you haven’t revamped your contracts in a while to address these types of situations, maybe now is a good time to look at having those documents updated. If you have been putting off setting organization wide policies and procedures, maybe now is the time to begin conversions to pull those together.

For example, I previously mentioned a business continuity plan, if your organization hasn’t formulated one then now is a good time to start looking at bringing those plans together. They may not help you at this point in the crisis, but they can help you avoid similar difficulties in future situations. If you do have a continuity plan, now may be the time to analyze whether it’s been drafted to handle a wide array of emergencies or if there are areas of oversight that should be added. Many times a company’s blind spots in these types of documents only become clear after a crisis has occurred; as they say, hindsight is 20/20.

Overall, use this as an opportunity to take a look at the functionality of your organization as a whole, and address areas that may be lagging in effectiveness or efficiency and ensure that you’re incorporating the appropriate professional advice throughout that process.

More on Jessica Vittorio:

Jessica has advised on a wide array of transactions, and her clients span the globe. She is a strong believer in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship to empower individuals and lift communities. Outside of her normal practice, Jessica is a speaker, writer, and an Adjunct Professor of Business Law. Prior to opening the firm, she served as primary Legislative Counsel for a Member of the United States House of Representatives in Washington D.C. where she oversaw legal affairs, in addition to handling a portfolio of policy areas. Jessica is active in the startup and entrepreneurial community, and regularly speaks on business law throughout the United States. She maintains an active LinkedIn presence where she publishes a large number of helpful videos, and other resources, on frequently asked business questions.

