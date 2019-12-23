5 Ways to Create a Culture of Care in Your Business

Company Culture Isn’t Just What You Do — It’s Who You Are.

It might be surprising to learn that your customers and employees want the same thing from you. Whether they’re looking to buy a good or service or looking for a good place to work, people want to feel cared about.

You’ll hear this philosophy, the way a business treats people, referred to by many names. Some simply call it good company culture. But my personal favorite is “culture of care,” meaning that caring is a priority and that compassion for individuals is ingrained in the company’s DNA.

Prioritizing company culture and caring can be a hard pill for business leaders to swallow. Where’s the return on investment? What does it have to do with the bottom line? But while the benefits of a culture of care don’t fit neatly on a P&L statement, they are real. A great company culture leads to better employee retention and lower onboarding costs. It gives employees a sense of pride in their work, and it’s a great differentiator in your market.

But a culture of care isn’t something you can institute overnight. It takes planning and, most of all, follow-through by corporate leadership. Here are five ways to start creating your culture of care today.

1) Get to Know Your Team

Your company’s leadership should take the time to get to know everyone on your team. As the lifeblood of your organization, they deserve your attention. Listen to them, get to know what makes them tick and give them plenty of opportunities to give feedback.

Let them get to know you, too. And be sure to live the culture you want to see them emulate in your business.

2) Invest in Your Culture

As the old saying goes, “Put your money where your mouth is.” If your employees see you making a tangible investment in building a culture of care, they will see that you are serious about it. Professional development is a great place to start. Provide training so employees can expand their skillsets and grow in their careers.

3) Hire with Care

Be vigilant about all new hires. When you’re developing the company culture you need, you can’t hire seat-warmers. You need actively engaged team members who believe in the culture you want to create. Adhere to a strict screening and onboarding process to ensure new hires meet your requirements and will enhance your team.

4) Get Referrals

But where can you find new hires who fit your culture of care? Your existing team members probably know more people like themselves. Create and reinforce an employee referral program to incentivize your existing employees to find more great additions to your team.

5) Celebrate Success

Everyone likes for their good work to be recognized, so don’t forget to celebrate success. Offer continual recognition to your employees for work well done. Acknowledge birthdays and work anniversaries. Take a personal interest in their careers by creating a professional development plan for each team member.

Creating a culture of care is the right thing to do, but it’s also a sound business move. When your team sees that you care about them as individuals, it gives them a renewed perspective, a better basis to care for the customer and for other members of your team. By lowering employee turnover and creating stronger customer relationships, you will see your business flourish for all the right reasons.

