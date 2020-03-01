5 Ways You Might Sabotage Your Own Remote Work Efforts

Man on couch working on laptop with dog

Getty

It wasn’t that long ago that working remotely seemed like wishful thinking. Even when it was implemented, it seemed more like “playing work” than actually working. I vividly remember talking to members of my team who were bothered by the fact that people — especially friends and family — didn’t take their careers seriously because they didn’t have to clock in at a physical location at 9 a.m.

Now, remote work is expected by the best and the brightest. It’s no longer taboo. In fact, between 2005 and 2017, there was a 159 percent increase in remote work. Moreover, according to Intuit’s 2020 Report, contingent workers will exceed 40 percent of the workforce this year.

Technology has played a huge role in this sea change. Thanks to the cloud, for example, it’s possible to work whenever and wherever you please. More people are becoming aware of the benefits of remote work: the ability to increase job satisfaction, boost productivity, and compete for — and retain — top talent. It also saves employees and employers money and is better for the environment.

And in the face of an epidemic like coronavirus, remote work may keep businesses, as well as the economy, trucking along as smoothly as possible.

But you can’t forget that there are remote work challenges you must overcome to make the most of these arrangements.

1. It’s the worst of both worlds.

Working from home sounds pretty sweet. And there are times when this is the case, like avoiding a stressful two-hour commute or being able to work around your children’s doctor’s appointments. But there are also some drawbacks: You have more distractions (TV, kids running around the house, a dog that wants to play, chores) and less access to the resources and collaborative environment the workplace provides.

Furthermore, it can become difficult to have set working hours and remain motivated when you’re “home.” I know some people work too much because they aren’t technically leaving the workplace. There are others who aren’t as productive because they don’t have established work hours and aren’t getting positive feedback to keep them engaged.

How to overcome this: Create a schedule, and stick to it. Ideally, this should be based around when you’re most productive. Also, make sure you have a set time to call it quits for the day.

Maintain a separate work area in your home that’s quiet and free of distractions. Actually get dressed in the morning, and make sure you have the right tools and resources at your disposal to be productive. Reward yourself throughout the day, like treating yourself to a latte if you complete a task before its deadline.

2. Miscommunication runs rampant.

Communicating with others is already problematic when you’re working in the same location, let alone when you’re talking to a colleague in a different time zone or on a different schedule than yours. When miscommunication crops up, the benefit of the doubt is crucial — but it may be nonexistent among colleagues who’ve never truly interacted.

How to overcome this: Rely on tools like Slack, Zoom, and Skype. Project management software can also be useful to track your teammates’ progress without constantly asking for updates.

However, I also recommend scheduling frequent meetings — either one-on-ones or with the whole team — to address problems or ask questions. Calendar uses a smart scheduling link to eliminate time-consuming back-and-forth messages to find the best meeting time. It recognizes time zones so you aren’t scheduling a meeting at an inappropriate time for the other participants.

3. Isolation and a lack of career progression can skewer remote employees.

Isolation is a scary — and real — fear for remote workers. Feeling out of the loop can make them feel as if their co-workers know things they don’t. Worse, depression and other mental health concerns can take root. For remote workers, this can impact their well-being; isolation can increase stress and result in bad decision-making. For employers, this can decrease productivity and cause friction among teams if a project is delayed by one individual.

A lack of face time creates fewer opportunities for remote employees as well. Their managers can’t see the leadership skills or collaborative work they may normally look for. It’s hard to display a “can-do” attitude from 2,000 miles away.

How to overcome this: If possible, try to make a physical appearance at your place of work; if you’re invited to events or gatherings with the team, make every effort to attend. If you can’t, schedule frequent virtual meetings with your co-workers. You may also want to work occasionally from a coffee shop or co-working space. I’d also recommend joining local groups and organizations.

For employers and managers, when it’s time for a promotion, look beyond superficial metrics. A lot of project management and people analytics tools can now provide feedback on how people are performing without demanding “face time,” and colleagues can be great resources in assessing people’s readiness for new projects or roles.

4. Telecommuting can lead to unhealthy habits.

Working from home makes it easy to visit your kitchen throughout the day. If it’s filled with junk food, that’s not beneficial for your health or your productivity. More concerning is that you’re not moving as much as you would if you worked in an office.

How to overcome this: Stock your home with healthy food. Make sure to block out time for physical activity. Even just walking for 30 minutes a day can increase your cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your bones, reduce your excess body fat, and boost your muscle power and endurance.

5. Remote work can increase cybersecurity risks.

According to an OpenVPN study, 90 percent of IT professionals believe that remote workers aren’t secure. To be honest, you can’t blame them.

For starters, you may be storing or exchanging sensitive data through unsafe Wi-Fi networks, namely public networks. Your home network may not be secure, either, if it’s not encrypted. This is also true if you’re using personal devices for work. If your software isn’t updated and you don’t have a strong password, you may be vulnerable to attacks.

There’s also the possibility of losing a personal device. Someone might look at your screen if it’s left unattended in a public location, like when you’re using the restroom while working at a café.

How to overcome this: Use common security practices. Instead of using an unsecured network, use a VPN connection. Beef up security with a password manager. Never leave your devices unattended.

Working remotely can be beneficial for both employees and employers. But that’s only possible if you’re aware of the challenges so you can find ways to overcome them.

