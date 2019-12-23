Home Technology 50 Cities Where Nurse Practitioners Earn The Most Money
50 Cities Where Nurse Practitioners Earn The Most Money

December 23, 2019
highest-paying states for nurse practitioners. Today, we will discuss the highest-paying cities for nurse practitioner salaries. Once again using occupational and salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for registered nurse practitioners, we broke down mean annual wages by metro area, which is the smallest geographical unit the BLS tracks for wages. While nurse practitioner salaries vary by state, they can vary even more on the city level.

Read on to find out where nurse practitioners can earn the most money.

Places Where Nurse Practitioners Earn the Most Money

Salaries often tend to track the overall cost of living of a certain geographical area. If a city’s cost of living is notably higher than the U.S. average, then incomes tend to be higher there as well. With registered nurse practitioners’ salaries, this is true as well, though with some interesting geographic variation. For instance, Southern cities tend to pay lower incomes in general due to lower cost of living. However, several Southern cities like Alexandria, Louisiana and Hattiesburg, Mississippi — places not known for high incomes — appear among the top-50 places where nurse practitioner salaries are highest.

How Much Do Nurse Practitioners Make a Year in the Top-Paying Cities

As with many other occupations, California cities make up much of the list of the top-paying cities for nurse practitioners. However, there is great geographical variety. Cities like Yuma, Arizona and Springfield, Ohio are a bit unexpected. Check out the list below of the 50 cities where nurse practitioner salaries are the highest:

  1. New Bedford, Massachusetts: $156,980
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California: $150,790
  3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington: $148,440
  4. Sumter, South Carolina: $145,890
  5. Vallejo-Fairfield, California: $145,400
  6. Leominster-Gardner, Massachusetts: $145,020
  7. Yuma, Arizona: $142,650
  8. Rochester, Minnesota: $142,640
  9. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida: $141,800
  10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut: $141,460
  11. Salinas, California: $140,610
  12. Homosassa Springs, Florida: $139,610
  13. Modesto, California: $135,330
  14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California: $135,230
  15. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California: $134,700
  16. Springfield, Ohio: $133,850
  17. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California: $133,710
  18. Prescott, Arizona: $133,110
  19. Fresno, California: $133,090
  20. Alexandria, Louisiana: $132,920
  21. Kingston, New York: $132,740
  22. Longview, Washington: $130,870
  23. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade: $130,040
  24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California: $129,770
  25. Fairbanks, Alaska: $129,430
  26. Bakersfield, California: $128,470
  27. Madera, California: $128,070
  28. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah: $127,750
  29. Hattiesburg, Mississippi: $127,250
  30. Redding, California: $126,690
  31. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California: $126,580
  32. New YorkNewark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey: $126,570
  33. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas: $126,380
  34. Yuba City, California: $125,800
  35. Merced, California: $125,170
  36. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Massachusetts-New Hampshire: $124,490
  37. VisaliaPorterville, California: $124,320
  38. Stockton-Lodi, California: $124,300
  39. Sioux City, Iowa: $124,130
  40. Las Cruces, New Mexico: $123,670
  41. Honolulu, Hawaii: $123,490
  42. OlympiaTumwater, Washington: $123,240
  43. Cheyenne, Wyoming: $122,990
  44. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey: $121,830
  45. Wenatchee, Washington: $121,830
  46. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California: $121,740
  47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas: $121,670
  48. San Diego-Carlsbad, California: $121,670
  49. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington: $121,590
  50. Worcester, Massachusetts: $120,850

How Much Do Nurse Practitioners Make an Hour

Below you’ll find a table of the highest-paying cities in terms of hourly nurse practitioner’s wages.

Palmer Island Lighthouse, New Bedford, Massachusetts

In 1978, the City of New Bedford obtained ownership of Palmer Island Light. Nurse practitioners in … [+] New Bedford, on average, earn more than $150,000 a year.

Getty

How Much Do Nurse Practitioners Make an Hour

Below you’ll find a table of the highest-paying cities in terms of hourly nurse practitioner’s wages.

