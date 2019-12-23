50 Cities Where Nurse Practitioners Earn The Most Money

highest-paying states for nurse practitioners. Today, we will discuss the highest-paying cities for nurse practitioner salaries. Once again using occupational and salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for registered nurse practitioners, we broke down mean annual wages by metro area, which is the smallest geographical unit the BLS tracks for wages. While nurse practitioner salaries vary by state, they can vary even more on the city level.

Read on to find out where nurse practitioners can earn the most money.

Places Where Nurse Practitioners Earn the Most Money

Salaries often tend to track the overall cost of living of a certain geographical area. If a city’s cost of living is notably higher than the U.S. average, then incomes tend to be higher there as well. With registered nurse practitioners’ salaries, this is true as well, though with some interesting geographic variation. For instance, Southern cities tend to pay lower incomes in general due to lower cost of living. However, several Southern cities like Alexandria, Louisiana and Hattiesburg, Mississippi — places not known for high incomes — appear among the top-50 places where nurse practitioner salaries are highest.

How Much Do Nurse Practitioners Make a Year in the Top-Paying Cities

As with many other occupations, California cities make up much of the list of the top-paying cities for nurse practitioners. However, there is great geographical variety. Cities like Yuma, Arizona and Springfield, Ohio are a bit unexpected. Check out the list below of the 50 cities where nurse practitioner salaries are the highest:

New Bedford, Massachusetts: $156,980 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California: $150,790 Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington: $148,440 Sumter, South Carolina: $145,890 Vallejo-Fairfield, California: $145,400 Leominster-Gardner, Massachusetts: $145,020 Yuma, Arizona: $142,650 Rochester, Minnesota: $142,640 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida: $141,800 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut: $141,460 Salinas, California: $140,610 Homosassa Springs, Florida: $139,610 Modesto, California: $135,330 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California: $135,230 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California: $134,700 Springfield, Ohio: $133,850 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California: $133,710 Prescott, Arizona: $133,110 Fresno, California: $133,090 Alexandria, Louisiana: $132,920 Kingston, New York: $132,740 Longview, Washington: $130,870 Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade: $130,040 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California: $129,770 Fairbanks, Alaska: $129,430 Bakersfield, California: $128,470 Madera, California: $128,070 Ogden-Clearfield, Utah: $127,750 Hattiesburg, Mississippi: $127,250 Redding, California: $126,690 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California: $126,580 New York–Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey: $126,570 Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas: $126,380 Yuba City, California: $125,800 Merced, California: $125,170 Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Massachusetts-New Hampshire: $124,490 Visalia–Porterville, California: $124,320 Stockton-Lodi, California: $124,300 Sioux City, Iowa: $124,130 Las Cruces, New Mexico: $123,670 Honolulu, Hawaii: $123,490 Olympia–Tumwater, Washington: $123,240 Cheyenne, Wyoming: $122,990 Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey: $121,830 Wenatchee, Washington: $121,830 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California: $121,740 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas: $121,670 San Diego-Carlsbad, California: $121,670 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington: $121,590 Worcester, Massachusetts: $120,850

How Much Do Nurse Practitioners Make an Hour

Below you’ll find a table of the highest-paying cities in terms of hourly nurse practitioner’s wages.

In 1978, the City of New Bedford obtained ownership of Palmer Island Light. Nurse practitioners in … [+] New Bedford, on average, earn more than $150,000 a year.

Getty

