Home Business 500,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported Worldwide
Business

500,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported Worldwide

written by Forbes March 26, 2020
500,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported Worldwide
Japan Battles Against The Coronavirus Outbreak

Commuters wearing face masks make their way to work on Thursday, as worldwide confirmed cases of … [+] coronavirus cross 500,000.

Getty Images

Topline: As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide crosses the threshold of half a million, with nearly 23,000 deaths, the crisis has grown to historic proportions, as governments continue to grapple with how to keep the virus from spreading and keeping their economy afloat.

Tangent: Despite its rapid spread, coronavirus has not yet beat out the 1918 influenza pandemic, when an estimated 500 million people —one-third of the world’s population— became infected. The number of deaths was believed to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the U.S. alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control. 

At this moment in time, the casualties from coronavirus is on-par with the 2011 Japan Earthquake, with the number of deaths and missing stemming from the earthquake estimated to be about 22,000 according to CNN. It’s also close to the number of Union casualties reported at the Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War and the total number of casualties on all sides for The War of 1812.

Key background: The coronavirus pandemic has placed much of the people on earth under some kind of restriction to prevent the spread of the virus, as governments scramble to keep their economies from going bust. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate approved the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history, earmarking $2 trillion to go toward helping cities, hospitals, small businesses, airlines and other companies, along with a check of $1,200 to most Americans to help deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Today the U.S. reported that 3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last week alone.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

How To Write A Cover Letter That Hiring...

December 20, 2019

Hiroshi Kawaguchi Shares His Thoughts On Working On...

December 19, 2019

An Inside Look At How The C-Suite Retires

December 19, 2019

Heritage Audio Brand Bose Closes Nearly Half Of...

January 23, 2020

Is The End Of June Soccer’s Biggest Problem...

March 22, 2020

For Every Dollar Saved For Retirement, At Least...

February 4, 2020

It’s Been 5 Years Since #OscarsSoWhite. Has Anything...

February 7, 2020

Get Ready For A ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse’ To...

January 5, 2020

Moose Knuckles Piles On The Flash With Its...

November 30, 2019

Centrify’s Tim Steinkopf On How To Think Like...

December 15, 2019

Leave a Comment