When things are as tough and uncertain, as they are right now, it’s hard not to let doubt, fear and other self-sabotaging thoughts creep in. Most of us don’t realize we’re even having these kinds of thoughts and thus creating more chaos for ourselves and our businesses.

The thoughts you having racing constantly through your head about your business can have a profound impact. Business is often more about navigating an emotional roller coaster than you ever thought. The highs feel so sweet, but the lows can be paralyzing.

Amanda Walker, a health and life coach as well as the founder of Feel Amazing Naked, has identified the six most common thoughts that entrepreneurs believe that hold them back from financial wins when things get tough.

6 Thoughts Sabotaging Your Business’s Bottom Line | Stephanie Burns

Amanda Walker

1. “Business Is About To Slow Down”

“As soon as times feel uncertain the momentum you were feeling starts to fade and you may feel “panic” mode set in. Deep breath,” says Walker. “You may not be able to control what is happening around you but the one thing you can control is YOU. This is your time to rise up as the leader you’ve committed to being and take action. Building a business is a long-game, don’t let short-term thinking and panic stop you.”

Rewrite this thought with, “What I can control is continuing to take consistent action.” This shift will change feelings of hope to empowerment and while others may “pause” you will be in “go-mode.”

2. “I’m Not A Salesperson”

If you own your own business, the reality is you are a salesperson. Money is the currency for which energy is exchanged in business and you must sell to receive. “The “s” word may feel uncomfortable or sleazy, but trading it for another “s” word, service, will help shift your thoughts when offering your product or service,” Walker reminds us. “Changing your thoughts when hopping on the phone with a prospective client to ‘I am here to serve my client’ puts the focus on helping your client overcome the pain points they have sought you out for. It takes the focus off money and places it on serving the client’s immediate needs. That feels easy, aligned and impactful.”

3. “People Don’t Have Money For My Services Right Now”

“This simply isn’t true. This is an assumption you may be making out of fear of being judged for selling in a time of uncertainty. When the economy is struggling, buying and selling is the key to it bouncing back,” advises Walker.

Now is a time to support people and to connect with your ideal client. When you find your inner voice saying now isn’t the right time, rewrite it to “People need support more than ever. Including me.”

4. I Need More Training Or Certifications

This sneaky thought creeps in and strips confidence right out from underneath you. “I need more training” really means that you are afraid you don’t have enough experience to deliver your product or service.

“It’s imposter syndrome at its finest and the best way to combat it is experience,” says Walker. “The more you get out into the real world, pitch, network, work with clients, and learn, the more confidence you gain to continue to take action. You will then see it was confidence you needed not another online course.”

When this thought comes up you can rewrite it to “I’m already a step ahead of my clients and have so much knowledge to offer them.”

5. “Everything I’ve Built Is Falling Apart”

“But is it? Has the foundation you’ve built been washed away? Or is this just a moment to catch up, pivot and get ahead? In business, you will experience contrast. There will be highs and lows you must navigate. Creating a sustainable business is about showing up for the long road,” Walker says.

Instead of thinking the floor is dropping out, rewrite the thought to “This is a pause for me to get ahead and focus on what matters.”

6. “Someone Else Does It Better Than Me”

No matter what you are experiencing in your life, the comparison trap has a strong pull. When you see another person having perceived success, scarcity thinking might leave you thinking you can’t have success too.

“The element you bring into your business that nobody else has is YOU. The more you embrace your gifts the more of your ideal client will find you,” reminds Walker.

When you start to look around at everyone’s success rewrite the thought to, “There is more than enough for all of us.”

Sabotaging thoughts will creep in, no matter how much experience you have as an entrepreneur. The more quickly you can identify them and then redirect them, the more quickly you can positively impact the desired results you have for your business.

Rewriting your thoughts is a daily practice that allows the brain to see these high-level thoughts as safe and attainable. Be aware of your thoughts and get to re-writing!

